Betty La Fea actor talks about Petro's call for a Constituent Assembly: everyone falls flat in his game

The famous actor of Ugly BettyJulio Csar Herrera, appeared on social networks for his political positions and on issues of social importance in the country.

Although the Colombian celebrity was one of those who supported Gustavo Petro's presidential campaign, after the various controversies of his government, the actor expressed that it was not the best idea to support Petrisme.

The actor did not remain silent and gave his opinion on the president's controversial statements regarding Friday, March 15, when he opened the door to a National Constituent Assembly. According to Herrera, his comments were a smokescreen to distract Colombians from other problems within their government.

President Petro gets everyone talking to divert the topics and everyone falls flat in this daily news game. What a way to speak, my mom!!!Herrera said in his story. X (Twitter).

It must be recorded that the president infringes on various crimes that he has assigned to his mandate, such as the investigation into the activities and investigation against his husband Nicols Petro Burgos, the incidents by various contracts apparently irregular within the Gobierno, the constant changes of his cabinet, among others.

From the city of Cali, President Gustavo Petro spoke of convening this mechanism to reform government institutions, after warning that these are not up to the changes demanded by the Colombian people in the 2022 elections.

It's not the people who leave, it's the institution that changes, it's the history of democracy and free peoples. And yet, If this possibility of a popularly elected government, within this state and according to the Constitution of Colombia, cannot apply the Constitution because they surround it not to apply it and prevent it, then Colombia must address a National Constituent Assembly.» said Petro.

The Head of State warned that the National Constituent Assembly must transform institutions to obey the people with its mandate of peace and justice, which is easy to achieve in Colombia.

His statements caused a national stir. Political leaders, officials, journalists, actors and other public figures have spoken out through X.

One of those who recently spoke out was Senate President Ivn Name. The manager posted a video on the social network emphasizing that democracy is at stake and that its foundations must be preserved.

Colombia, our country, is a two-hundred-year-old democratic republic and its foundations are unshakeable. Our country will not accept threats or pressure, and its Congress of the Republic will treat with calm and serenity the legislative proposals and the government's proposals, as well as those coming from those who are authorized to do so, with a democratic character, without pressure .he wrote in his account X.

He then assured that Congress would not be influenced by Gustavo Petro's threats:

And that is why next week the Congress will continue its study, but will also guarantee peace of mind to its committees, as well as to its plenary session, to be able to calmly and without threats deal with the laws, the proposals that suit the country . These will be approved. Those who do not consult it will not be able to pass through Parliament. Congress does not have a noose around the neck of presidentialism. We have said it several times and we demand serenity, respect, harmony and cordiality from the government.and we ask the president to treat the democracy he presides over with the same tone and level of cordiality, so that our institutions are not wrongly degraded, concluded Ivn Name.