Who is Sandra Lees' much younger fiancé, Ben Youcef? The Food Network TV chef met the Algerian actor, 13 years his junior, at a restaurant and brought him to Elton John's Oscar party.





The couple who have a 13-year age difference seem as happy as can be, and Lee often shares photos of them kissing, hugging and having fun on his social media. Who is Iranian engineer John Cenas' wife, Shay Shariatzadeh? Here is what we know about the man who created the concept of Semi-Home cooking: Ben Youcef is an Algerian actor Ben Youcef has had minor roles in the television crime series Law & Order and CSI: NY, among others. Photo: Ben Youcef/Facebook According to Closer, Ben Yousef was born in Algeria and played minor roles in productions such as The Experts: New York, Chicago Police, Law and order And Seal Team over the years. He is a semi-professional tennis player Ben Youcef may be 44 years old, but he certainly doesn't look it. Photo: Ben Youcef/Facebook According to his IMDB bio, Youcef is a semi-professional tennis player . The same source specifies that he is also a sports enthusiast. He has two children Ben Youcef has two children with his ex-wife Apryl Stephenson. Photo: Ben Youcef/Facebook Youcef's Facebook posts show him in supportive dad mode with his twins Harris and Hannah, whom he shares with ex Apryl Stephenson, per Closer. In August 2021, US media claimed that Youcef was still married to Stephenson and in the middle of an ugly custody battle when he began dating Lee. Who is Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman's ex-husband and did he cheat on her? Stephenson confirmed these claims in a statement to the Daily Mail at the time, saying: We are divorcing and I wish Ben and Sandra well. But I have nothing more to say. How did Sandra Lee meet Ben Youcef? TV chef Sandra Lee and actor Ben Youcef have been together since 2021. Photo: @sandraleeonline/Instagram Closer reports that Youcef and Lee first crossed paths after meeting at a restaurant in March 2021. It didn't take long for them to fall for each other, apparently, and they were seen on vacation in Europe six months later. The same article reports that they went Instagram official Valentine's Day in 2022. I vowed to never fall again, never trust again, love again, or open up again, the cookbook author wrote at the time. On our first anniversary, I will share the story of how we met, but until then, my wish for you is that no matter where you are, how old you are, or what happened, you can welcome hope back into your life. Again. Who is The Hills star Kristin Cavallaris' boyfriend, 24-year-old Mark Estes? Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef aren't afraid of a little PDA Loved: Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef. Photo: @sandraleeonline/Instagram A look at Lee's recent Instagram posts confirms that she's not afraid to flaunt her romance with Youcef, sharing everything from their Christmases together to their vacations abroad and attending events large scope. The Food Network star and the actor have been engaged since August 2021 and were photographed celebrating the news in Paris, according to US media. Who else has Sandra Lee dated or been married to? Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef spent last Christmas in London. Photo: @sandraleeonline/Instagram According to E! Online, Lee was married to KB Home President Bruce Karatz from 2001 to 2005. After that, she dated New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for almost 15 years, before the couple separated in 2019. Shortly after, it was revealed that Cuomo had multiple sexual harassment accusations against him, according to NBC News. However, Cuomo vigorously denied the claims in a statement, saying, “I want you to know directly from me that I have never touched anyone inappropriately or made any inappropriate sexual advances.”

