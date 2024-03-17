Eugene Levy hints at retirement from acting: 'Nothing rules out' | Hollywood

Eugene Levy is not afraid of retirement. The actor, who has been in the industry for over three decades, revealed in a new interview with The Independent on the possibility of retiring from acting. (Also read: Kumail Nanjiani joins the cast of Only Murders in the Building 4; will play an important role in this season's investigation) Eugene Levy will be seen in the Apple TV+ television series The Reluctant Traveler. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

What Eugene said

During promotions for the Apple TV+ reality series The Reluctant Traveler, the actor shared his views on retirement. He said: “I'm not afraid of retirement. I love it when I don't have anything on the agenda, I really do. I love getting up and the only big decision is where to go to lunch. There's nothing wrong with that.

Eugene further added that in the future, he would prioritize projects that do not take much time. I'll take jobs that I find really interesting and jobs that won't take up too much of my time, but I don't think I'd take on another streak where you work six days a week for five months straight. Without excluding anything. Including retirement, but I think I still have a few jobs left.

About his career

Eugene has appeared in a number of memorable projects, including American Pie, Best in Show, and Waiting for Guffman. He recently enjoyed a resurgence with his role on Schitt's Creek, the Emmy-winning show that ran from 2015 to 2020. He also won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for it. The 77-year-old actor and comedian received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Eugene would be joining Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building for a recurring role. The season 3 finale concluded in October 2023, leaving viewers with a suspenseful cliffhanger. Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, the trio at center, eagerly prepare for the next murder mystery to solve.

