Game Of Thrones expansion, increasing the chances of its creation. HBO has expressed interest in a Snow sequel, but scheduling conflicts and creative decisions could delay any proper development for at least a year or two.



Game Of Thrones Star John Bradley has discussed a possible reunion with actor Kit Harington in the rumored Jon Snow spinoff. Bradley starred as fan favorite Samwell Tarley in the hit HBO fantasy series, which ran for eight seasons, between 2011 and 2019. The series was a huge success and, since its end, spawned the spin-off prequel. Dragon House, which proved to be another success for HBO. There have been rumors about a Jon Snow spin-off for a long time, but nothing concrete has come to fruition since. news of the spin-off first broke in 2021. In a recent interview with ComicBook.comBradley was discussing his upcoming Netflix show 3 Body Problem, when asked which event he thought was more likely, definitive proof of alien life or a reunion between Sam and Jon. The actor was naturally evasive in his response, but Bradley hasn't ruled out the possibility of appearing in the spin-offand would have declared “…it depends on what more you want. What do you prefer? I am at your service.” Read Bradley's full comments below:

Well, one of those things is more in my hands than the other, I should say. But it depends on what more you want. Which would you prefer? I am at your service. Which would you prefer? I think one thing can't be more impossible than anything else. Either it's impossible or it's not… The distance between the possible and the impossible is immense.

Will a Jon Snow spinoff show happen? Little has been revealed about the likelihood of the fallout since the announcement, although others Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke confirmed in an interview that Harington would reprise his role in any Jon Snow spin-off. The success of Dragon House showed that there is still a lot of interest in the world of Westeros, and Harington seems to want to see Snow again, which is positive for the long-term chances of the series coming to fruition. With provisional title Snow, the spin-off apparently has the blessing of George RR Martin.

There will definitely be a lot of them Game Of Thrones fans of the characters will want to appear in the Snow sequel, but it will all depend on how they can fit into the story, as well as the availability of the actors involved. The show ended with Snow choosing a life of exile beyond the Wall, after killing his aunt and lover Daenerys Targaryen, and any potential spin-off would likely focus on his life with the Wildlings, as well as continuing his character's post-Westeros arc. HBO seems enthusiastic, but CEO Casey Bloys ruled out the possibility of the show happening anytime soon. Related Jon Snow Sequel Wishlist: 10 Things We Want To See In The Game Of Thrones Spinoff A spinoff sequel to Jon Snow's Game of Thrones on HBO could go several directions. Here's our wishlist of how we think the series should go.

Whether or not the project gets off the ground will largely depend on the schedules involved, with Harington having just finished filming Industry season 3 and the movie Eternal return. His future plans should also align with the spinoff's plans, and Bradley's chances of an appearance should fall into the same realm. Game Of Thrones fans can take comfort in the fact there seems to be real interest in a Jon Snow spin-offbut it seems unlikely that such a project will come to fruition within a year or two. The entire Game of Thrones franchise is available to stream on Max. Source: ComicBook.com Game Of Thrones Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, Game of Thrones is a television series based on the book “A Song of Ice of Fire” by George RR Martin. It tells the story of the ongoing battle between the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, as they fight for control of the coveted Iron Throne. Friction between the houses leads to full-scale war. Meanwhile, a very ancient evil awakens in the Far North. In the midst of war, a neglected and inadequate military order, the Night's Watch, led by Jon Snow of House Stark, is the first to encounter icy horrors that threaten all the realms of men. The series premiered on HBO in the United States on April 17, 2011 and quickly became one of the biggest event series of the “golden age” of television. Winner of 38 Primetime Emmy Awards, Game of Thrones has attracted record viewership on HBO and has a large, active international fan base. Release date April 11, 2011 Seasons 8 Directors David Nutter, Alan Taylor, DB Weiss, David Benioff Showrunner David Benioff, DB Weiss

