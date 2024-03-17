Victim viewers in tears after Charlie Fairhead actor Derek Thompson quits BBC show after 38 years





To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails Victim said goodbye to its longest-serving actor on Saturday March 16 with a dedicated episode that left viewers in tears. Derek Thompson, who plays senior nurse Charlie Fairhead in the BBC medical series, announced last year that he would be leaving the show after almost 900 episodes. The 75-year-old actor joined the series when it debuted in 1986 and was the last remaining original cast member from the first episode. In the episode titled Charlie, the nurse is seen fighting for her life after being stabbed by a patient on last week's show (March 9). Fairhead is taken into A&E by his colleagues as he drifts in and out of consciousness. He experiences flashbacks to his younger years, where he is played by actor Jack Franklin who bears a striking resemblance to the young Thompson. Viewers were left relieved after he survived the stabbing and were applauded as he left the fictional Holby City Hospital by his colleagues. He is seen leaving in a yellow car at the end of the episode with a sign reading I Just Retired displayed in the back. Thompson has been the only constant presence on the award-winning show which has been a staple of BBC programming for almost four decades. Fairhead applauded as he leaves Holby City Hospital after surviving stabbing (BBC) Viewers were left in tears upon his release, calling him the best victim ever as they shared their thoughts on X/Twitter. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free I'm in absolute tears, one fan wrote while another added: I haven't seen Casualty in ages and I'm in tears. Goodbye, Charlie. Enjoy your retirement. See you in the second season of Blue lights. Others said: “What a great story tonight… Tears flow as Charlie walks away.” Good game. Fans were left in floods of tears following the beloved character's final episode. (BBC) Thompson described his exit storyline as one of the best episodes of my career. The actor announced his retirement from the series on May 30. The time has come for me to hang up Charlie's scrubs after the most wonderful 37 years, Thompson said at the time. The BBC describes him as a stalwart of the hospital emergency department, who has been at the center of countless major storylines exploring difficult and thought-provoking subjects. Thompson explained that the character was inspired by a real nurse named Pete Salt, saying: Along with the writers and producers, I tried to bring to Charlie the compassion, kindness, heroism and good judgment that we all see and love in Pete. “I want to thank Pete and everyone who inspired me to bring this character to life,” he said. Thompson will return to screens in the second drama series Blue lights in a guest role as retired police officer Robin Graham.

