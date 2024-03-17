Sydney Sweeney says she was attached to making Immaculate even before Euphoria fans wanted her to make a horror film | Hollywood





Sydney Sweeney is aware of the Euphoria memes and attributes her new horror film Immaculate to them. In a new interview With The Hollywood Reporter, Sydney explained that she was already working on Immaculate when season 2 of Euphoria came out and the internet wanted her to be cast in a horror film given her terrified reactions on the show. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney doesn't care about the negative response to Madame Web: I just got hired as an actress') Sydney Sweeney played Cassie Howard in Euphoria. What Sydney said In the interview, Sydney said: “I already had the script, so I was really excited to see everyone's reactions to season two of Euphoria and everyone was like, A horror movie ! Give us a horror movie! I said to myself: Wait! I have something in store for you. I kept it for a long time. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. More details Sydney played Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, which also starred Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie. In season 2, his character experienced multiple seizures as well as terrified expressions due to the twists and turns, which sparked many reactions on social media. Many fans also suggested that the actor would fit right in in a horror film. Sydney had originally auditioned for the role in Immaculate a few years ago, but the film didn't get made that time. Later, when Sydney got into production, she not only acquired the rights to the film, but she also starred in it. Immaculate is a psychological horror film directed by Michael Mohan and written by Andrew Lobel. It also stars Lvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli and Simona Tabasco. The film, which recently premiered at SXSW, is set to be released in North America by Neon on March 22. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

