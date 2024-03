Hong Kong: actor Gregory Wong among 12 imprisoned following 2019 protests

By Catherine ArmstrongBBC News

Photo: AFP/Peter Parcs Hong Kong actor Gregory Wong and 11 others were jailed for their role in storming the city's Parliament during the 2019 protests. Wong was sentenced to just over six years in prison, one of the longest sentences handed down in the district court on Saturday. Activists Ventus Lau and Owen Chow were also among those sentenced to prison in connection with the pro-democracy protest. Separately, two journalists were fined for illegally entering the Legislative Council chamber at the time. Most of the defendants were convicted of rioting. The incident occurred in July 2019 and was seen as a key moment in pro-democracy protests that erupted against a controversial law allowing the extradition of people to mainland China. Hundreds of protesters entered the building, spray-painting messages on the walls and carrying supplies for the occupants. The building was severely damaged: portraits of political leaders were torn from the walls and furniture was broken. Judge Li Chi-ho said Saturday that, in addition to the physical damage, the assault had caused “long-lasting” social effects. “Beyond the actual damage caused to the building, it had a symbolic meaning… [which was] challenge the Hong Kong government and even weaken its governance,” Li said, according to the AFP news agency. The protests led to the introduction of a strict national security law that made more dissident acts illegal and reduced the city's autonomy. The law allowed China to have jurisdiction over Hong Kong's national security affairs in certain circumstances. Beijing, which imposed the law on Hong Kong, and city authorities have maintained that the law was necessary to maintain stability and denied that it had weakened autonomy. It is estimated that more than 100 people were arrested under the legislation imposed by Beijing in 2020. Hong Kong, a former British colony, was returned to China in 1997 under the principle of “one country, two systems”. Critics accuse the Chinese Communist Party of violating the agreement to give the city a high degree of autonomy and preserve its economic and social systems. This story was originally published by the BBC.

