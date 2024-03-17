Broadway actor offers myth twists to students | News





The flow and creativity of a New York-based artist translates clearly over the phone, even 100 miles away. Paul Pinto, composer, artist and original actor in Broadway's Natasha, Peter and the Great Comet of 1812, enthusiastically discussed the ins and outs of his latest original work, Mano A Mano, a unique stage performance that he is i I am currently preparing workshops and taking them to some local colleges. Paul Pinto will perform Mano A Mano, a solo operatic monodrama at Eastern Mennonite University's Studio Theater in the University Commons building, located at 1307 Park Road, Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pinto will also give a three- day residency to work with EMU music and theater students, as well as James Madison University theater students. Pinto, who said he was first connected to EMU after doing sound for a theater troupe installation, responded after Eastern Mennonite University staged its own in-the-round production by Natasha, Pierre in April 2023. Mano A Mano is a work in progress that Pinto continues to develop. Entrance to the show is free. Pinto said the show was a twist on the classic tales of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight and Beowulf. He said the series was about masculinity and drew on his own heritage while blending in other elements. Pinto said he was excited to bring his show to students because Gawain and Beowulf are texts often taught in high school or college literature classes and he thinks the stories might be fresh in their minds. But the show will distort some elements and improve students' understanding of the texts, Pinto said. Additionally, Eastern Mennonite University's theater program is preparing for a production of “Disney's The Little Mermaid” on April 5, 7 and 11-13 at 7 p.m. and April 6 and 14 at 2 p.m. with tickets available online at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/emu/buy-tix or at the door. More information about Paul Pinto and his upcoming projects is available online at https://www.pfpinto.com/.

