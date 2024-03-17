Gene Wilder's Widow Recalls Actor's Last Words in New Documentary

Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address.

Karen Boyer, Gene Wilder's widow, remembers her late husband's last words before his death in August 2016.

A new documentary “Remembering Gene Wilder” focuses on the actor's Alzheimer's diagnosis and his final days.

In the film, Boyer recalls listening to Ella Fitzgerald's legendary hit, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” with Gene before speaking for the last time.

GENE WILDER WANTED YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN TO BE REMEMBERED MORE THAN WILLY WONKA, Author Claims

“Music was playing in the background. Ella Fitzgerald was singing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' and I was lying next to him. He sat up in bed and said, 'I trust you,'” she said. -she declared, according to People. review.

“And then he said, 'I love you.' That's the last thing he said.”

A LOOK AT THE 3 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY FILMS CREATED SINCE ROALD DAHL'S 1964 BOOK

Wilder died on August 29, 2016 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 83 years old.

Boyer remembers the first time she realized Wilder was having memory problems when he couldn't remember the title of “Young Frankenstein,” which she said was “his favorite movie.”

“He never really accepted that he had Alzheimer's, and maybe by the time we found out that that's what it was, his hippocampus wouldn't allow him to remember it,” she said in the film.

LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“So I'm not sure he ever knew. When I saw him moving further away from me, I felt sick to my stomach, but I had to keep smiling and tell him everything was okay.”

Boyer added: “Gene was wonderful; I think he was the best husband anyone could ask for. To love and be loved is the best gift you could ask for, and we got it.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Wilder was married four times. His third marriage to comedian Gilda Radner, an original cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” lasted from 1984 to 1989, when she died of ovarian cancer.

The former couple met on the set of the film “Hanky ​​Panky”, directed by Sydney Poitier.

He married Karen Webb (Boyer) in 1991, a supervisor with the New York League for the Hard of Hearing who had been an expert on his 1989 film, “See No Evil, Hear No Evil.”

Brian Scott Mednick, who published a biography about the Hollywood icon called “Gene Wilder: Funny and Sad,” recalls that Wilder was completely in love with Karen.

“Gene called Karen the great love of his life,” Mednick told Woman's World in 2018. “It was his fourth marriage and longest; he died shortly before their 25th wedding anniversary. Gene admitted that he had been very unhappy for a long time with Gilda. He did not think of remarrying and he said that he did not believe in destiny.

“And he almost cried while telling an interviewer how passionate his love for Karen was. He said he always feels like you make your life and then call it destiny, but Karen tells him made people believe in destiny. Like any marriage, it wasn't without its problems, but it was a very strong and loving marriage. He simply idolized her.