Blade actor reveals he's no longer in Marvel reboot





The MCUs Blade reboot lost one of its actors.



Previously it was reported that Aaron-Pierre was attached to play a lead role alongside Mahershala Ali in the new Blade movie. Although Pierre's role has not been disclosed, it appears that the majority of it was cast after a careful casting process. After several delays, Pierre confirmed that he was no longer involved in the project, according to Variety. He did not explain the reasons for his departure, simply stating that the project had “evolved”.

Related How the Comics Followed the Blade Movie to Make the Hero a “Daywalker” In an article highlighting the influence of outside media on the comics, CSBG shows how the Blade films led to Blade becoming a “Daywalker” in the comics. “At first there were conversations. As the project evolved, I was no longer part of it — attached“, Pierre said, adding that he still has other projects in the works. “But there are a number of things that I'm extremely passionate about. Rebel Crest with Jérémie Saulnier. And The Lion King prequel with Barry Jenkins. All the things coming out this year that myself and the team are deeply excited about and can't wait to share with the world – and for people to engage with them and experience them in whatever way they want.

One could assume that the character Pierre was supposed to play had his presence diminished, or even completely removed from the story. There have been reports that the project underwent several creative changes in the screenwriting process. The film was originally announced in 2021 and has since gone through multiple writers and directors. At one point, rumors swirled that star Mahershala Ali was considering leaving the project due to his dissatisfaction with the storyline, although he gave a more encouraging update in December 2023. Related The origins of Blade, Marvel's deadly vampire hunter, explained Marvel's most accomplished vampire hunter has roots in tragedy, bloodshed, and a rivalry with the world's deadliest undead being.

“I'm honestly encouraged to know where things are, who's on board and who's leading the way as far as writing the script and directing and all that,” Ali said. Weekly Entertainment. “So that’s all I can tell you.”

Mahershala Ali is the Blade of the MCU Ali debuted as Blade with a special appearance in Eternalsbut that was only with his voice, so fans have yet to see an official look at the MCU incarnation of the character. THE Blade The reboot is currently dated for release on November 7, 2025. This follows several delays, as the film was originally scheduled to release in 2023. It was then pushed back to 2024 before suffering another delay pushing it back to 2025. Source: Variety The Blade franchise A half-vampire, half-mortal man becomes the protector of the mortal race, while killing evil vampires. Created by Marv Wolfman, Gene Colan First film Blade (1998) Last movie Blade Trinity Upcoming Movies Blade 2024 First TV show Blade: the series First episode broadcast date June 28, 2006 Last episode 2006-09-13 Cast Wesley Snipes, Sticky Fingaz, Kris Kristofferson, Stephen Dorff



