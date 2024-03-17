Robert Downey Jr. reflects on his return to Hollywood after winning his first Oscar | Oscars, Robert Downey Jr | Just Jared: Celebrity News and Gossip





Robert Downey Jr. looks back on his career in Hollywood after winning his first Oscar! The 58-year-old won the 2024 Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Christopher NolanIt is Oppenheimerwhich also won Best Picture. Before his Oscar victory, Robert had made his mark in Hollywood thanks to his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Becoming one of the leading figures of the franchise allowed him to relaunch his career, as Robert had previously faced substance abuse problems. In a new interview, Robert explained what winning an Oscar means to him. Keep reading to find out more… “I think if you develop a moral psychology, things are a lot easier,” he said. People. “And I think it's hard to explain certain behaviors when there are ways to heal. So I both have a lot of empathy for, and I'm also a little skeptical of, anyone who doesn't look at what they can do to improve the condition of their compass. That's all.” Robert was first nominated for an Academy Award in 1993 for Chaplin. The actor recalled what his father Robert Downey Sr. thought of his loss. “Senior went to his grave saying:”[You] I was robbed for Chaplin.' He wouldn't say that he really thought any of my other films were very good or even that he thought Chaplin it was good, but he knew I was robbed, ” Robert said. After his first victory at the Oscars, Robert shared how he thought his late father would feel. “I think he would feel justice has been done and he can rest easy. But the problem is he never cared about any of that anyway,” he said. If you haven't seen it, Jeremy Renner talked about how Robert Downey Jr. supported him after his snowplow accident.

