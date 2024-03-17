Ron Howard explains why he banned Bryce Dallas Howard from acting as a child





Ron Howard has opened up about why he refused to let his eldest daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, become a child actor despite having a career of her own.

Ron, 70, shared his thoughts in a interview with people published Saturday. His comments come after Bryce, 43, said the exit in February, his parents did not allow him to enter the entertainment industry until he was an adult.

“It's possible for child artists to find a lot of positive things there, but it's fraught with pitfalls,” Ron told People, referring to young people working in Hollywood.

Ron Howard (left) on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images



At age six, Ron became a household name for playing Opie Taylor on “The Andy Griffith Show.” He starred in the series in the 1960s before finding more success in projects like “Happy Days.” In the interview, Ron recalled that his parents, Rance and Jean Howard, were both actors who knew the importance of supervising their children on film sets. At one point, Jean took a break from her career to help her sons, Ron said. “On top of everything else, because the characters I played as a kid were so famous that they were almost iconic… I also thought, 'Hey, if one of our kids “Try to act like a child, a boy or my girl, they're going to be unfairly compared,” Ron told the outlet. He added that “The Andy Griffith Show” was already considered “mythically important in the history of television” by the time he started having children. Ron shares four now-adult children with his wife Cheryl: Bryce, Paige, Jocelyn and Reed. During Bryce's interview, she said that she would have loved to play the role of a child but ultimately respected her parents' decision.

Bryce Dallas Howard at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

Iona Wolff/Getty Images



“I think if I had the chance to act younger, I would have taken it. But I wasn't allowed to,” Bryce said. “My parents were very firm on that boundary, they weren’t going to support anyone who wanted to become a child actor.” She said her parents encouraged her to explore other industries during her childhood, including working on the assembly line of an allergy center, babysitting, walking dogs and by becoming a nanny. “I started working as a waitress on the weekends at a deli and it was fantastic,” Bryce told People. “Because I was 14, I needed a waiver from my parents to be able to get paid, and honestly, I was like, 'This is awesome.'” In November 2021, Ron recalled his time on “Happy Days,” saying he faced “a lot of disrespect” from network executives after Henry Winkler, who played “The Fonz,” has become more popular. “The press kept saying, 'How's it going? Do you feel like you've become a second-class citizen on your own show?'” Howard said on “The Graham Norton Show.” “Which I didn't feel in the workspace. And I certainly didn't feel it in our friendship, which continues to this day.”

