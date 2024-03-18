



Actor Luke Evans: We need to see queer stories on screen Queer stories aren't just for queer audiences, openly gay British actor Luke Evans argued in comments to Yahoo UK about his film “Our Son,” a domestic drama about the divorce of gay fathers starring Billy Porter. “A gay couple [can] facing the same thing that a heterosexual couple on the street faced, and understanding that relativity in universal stories can be told from so many different perspectives [is important]” Yahoo UK quoted the “Good Grief” star, 44, as saying. “There are so many stories to tell,” Evans added, “and I felt like this one was the first time I saw it from that perspective as well.” “'Our Son' highlights the ups and downs of parenting, examining how different parents can be with their child,” Yahoo UK detailed. “Gabriel [played by Porter] is a caring father, always there for Owen no matter what, while Nicky [played by Evans] is the breadwinner with a stricter approach towards his son as he feels they should not coddle him.” When Gabriel files for divorce, “they try to handle the separation in a way that is least damaging to their son, Owen (Christopher Woodley),” the article adds. “I think we have a great responsibility to bring stories that haven't been told to audiences to experience other people's worlds,” Evans said, before going on to say that stories showing the experiences of LGBTQ+ people and their families “need to be told, and I think it should be mainstream. I think we're seeing a lot more queer stories on mainstream entertainment platforms, and that's very important. The 'Beauty and the Beast' star added: “Society is full of so many different people, all going through very, very similar things. And we need to see that presented and represented on our screens, on stage , on television. and cinema.” by Kilian Melloy, EDGE Staff Reporter Kilian Melloy is an associate arts editor and staff contributor at EDGE Media Network. Her professional memberships include the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and the Elliot Norton Awards Committee of the Boston Theater Critics Association.

