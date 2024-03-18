Kung Fu Panda 4 delivers colorful, bright and fast-paced entertainment – ​​The Daily Texan





In today's franchise-saturated movie scene, few sequels manage to expand the world of the series while retaining the fundamental ingredients that made the original great. With bright, colorful animation, expanding locations, great new characters, and a light, action-packed story, DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of those rare ones. The film follows Pos's (Jack Black) struggle to abandon his status as a dragon warrior and take the next step in his journey to becoming a spiritual leader. Things get difficult when Po realizes he must team up with the thief Zhen (Awkwafina) to defeat a mysterious villain: the Chameleon (Viola Davis). Clocking in at just over 90 minutes, Kung Fu Panda 4 maintains a brisk pace, remaining light on story and heavy on action, making for an easy viewing experience. Although aimed at young children, the film proves great even for adults, thanks in large part to DreamWorks' blend of comedy and action. The characters never stop fighting, running, and crashing through scenes, and the filmmakers deftly blend the film's animation style with the slapstick of Hong Kong action comedies. The film hesitates somewhat in its narration. With a simple, straightforward plot leaving more room for action set-pieces and jokes, the filmmakers seem more concerned with world-building. As a result, Kung Fu Panda 4 lacks the heart and complexity of its predecessors. Featuring mostly simple themes carried over from previous films, the film's central theme of change is good sends a lovely message to children. Kung Fu Panda 4 is plagued with a villain problem. Despite a strong vocal performance from Viola Davis, The Chameleon never seems menacing like Tai Lung and General Kai and fails to establish a personal connection with Po like Lord Shen does. For this reason, The Chameleon seems more like a nuisance than a real threat while his motivations remain unclear. The film also lacks the emotional core of its predecessors due to strangely muted and ordinary sound. Unlike Hans Zimmer's more iconic works, the musical themes do not stand out, simply accompanying the scenes and hiding behind sound effects. A single piece of music playing during a chase scene reminds the viewer of Zimmer's greatness from other episodes of the series, but quickly fades away. However, Kung Fu Panda makes up for its lack of depth with superb world-building, characters, and stunning animation. The narrow streets of Juniper City provide an ideal location for the film's action scenes, and Pos's friendship with Zhen provides the emotional core of the film. Pos fathers Mr. Ping (James Hong) and Li Shan (Bryan Cranston) return, their roles as concerned parents adding both humor and heart to this film, while Ronny Chieng's Captain Fish introduces an absurd but welcome new character. With so many new characters and an expanded world, viewers can expect to see more of Kung Fu Panda. Clearly created for younger viewers, Kung Fu Panda 4 will also easily appeal to seasoned fans of the franchise with its stunning visuals, fast-paced action, and sense of humor. Take the whole family and watch it on the biggest screen possible. 4 crazy, violence-loving rabbits out of 5

