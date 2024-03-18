Kriti Sanon on Crew: Every time a women-centric film is made, people think it denigrates men | Bollywood





Actor Kriti Sanon recently spoke about her upcoming film Crew at the trailer launch in Mumbai. She also spoke about the stereotypes surrounding a woman-centric film, but how this one, starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, breaks barriers by being a pure comedy. (Also Read: Crew Trailer: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Promise a Wild Adventure as Flight Attendants. Watch) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon pose at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Crew in Mumbai on Saturday. (Girish Srivastav) Women know how to do comedy well Speaking to the press, Kriti said, I feel, jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain ki serious hai bahot, ya phir kuch mudda hoga, ya phir men bashing hogi, all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai, as you can see, women can do comedy very, very well. (I feel like when there's a film that focuses on women and is about girls, everyone thinks it's going to be very serious, or that it's going to tackle an issue or denigrate men and all that. But this film does none of that and women can do comedy very well.) Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Refreshing to work with women Kriti also called working with Kareena and Tabu refreshing, stating that they often work with men but this was a different experience. We usually work with men, it was very refreshing to work with women. These women are so talented that I have admired them for years. “We all admire them for what they bring and how they reinvented themselves,” she said, adding: “The way this movie was written and these characters are, there is such a life and such chemistry between these three.” About the crew Diljit Dosanjh also stars in Crew and tells the story of three flight attendants. The trailer shows how the company they work for, Kohinoor Airlines, is bankrupt and the trio encounters a man with gold bars tied to his chest. Crew is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and will see Kapil Sharma in a guest appearance. The film is scheduled to release on March 29. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

