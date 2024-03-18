Entertainment
“There are ways to heal” (Exclusive)
After her Oscar win for “Oppenheimer,” the star opens up to PEOPLE about her roller coaster career
Robert Downey Jr. opens with his rollercoaster career in Hollywood shortly after winning his first Oscar.
Accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor, Downey peppered his deadpan speech with moving moments, recalling the years he spent plagued by drug addiction in the late '90s and early '90s. 2000. He thanked his wife for “bringing me back to life”, with his longtime lawyer, joking that the lawyer had spent half of their 40 years together “trying to insure me and get me out of trouble.”
Shortly after, the Oppenheimer star, who then tackles four roles in the HBO spy drama The sympathizer (released April 14) reflected while speaking to PEOPLE about his journey from uninsurable actor to Oscar winner.
“I think if you develop a moral psychology, things are a lot easier,” Downey, 58, tells PEOPLE. in this week's cover story. “And I think it's hard to explain certain behaviors when there are ways to heal. So I both have a lot of empathy for, and I'm also a little skeptical of anyone who doesn't don't look at what he can do to improve, the state of their compass. That's all.
Related: Robert Downey Jr. Has No Plans to Slow Down After Winning an Oscar: 'More Tricks Up My Sleeve' (Exclusive)
Standing next to him, Downey's wife Susan adds: “I feel like I'm anyone's journey, no matter how difficult or positive it is, whatever it is, it's is your journey. There is nothing we would do differently.”
Away from the spotlight, those close to Downey say he kept a quietly focus on helping others.
“His manners are comforting,” says a colleague Avengers star Jeremy Rennerwho was in intensive care last January following his horrible snow plow accident.
He notes that Downey was constantly watching him. We ended up having really good conversations over FaceTime, like we were dating or something, Renner remembers.
Most Iron Man the star's good deeds remain silent. “He really believes in giving back,” Susan told PEOPLE. “And he does it through his actions.”
Related: Robert Downey Jr.'s Wife Susan Shares the '2 Week Rule' That Keeps Their 18-Year Marriage Strong (Exclusive)
“If he sees a show he likes, he’ll do anything he can to get his hands on that person, especially anyone young and promising,” she says. “If he knows someone who's struggling, he'll reach out to them, to the point where people know to send people to him, because he'll take advantage of that time. It's just an appreciation for everything he's been through , for all the people who were there and stayed there during some of its most difficult times.”
The couple, married for 18 years and working together at their production company Team Downey, have built a strong foundation at home. As a rule, they don't go there two weeks without seeing each otherand family dinners are both cheerful and punctual. “We all love the playfulness of it,” says Susan, explaining how Downey often leads word games or improv games with her children at the dinner table.
“Here’s the interesting thing,” she said. “I come from an incredibly stable home and Robert's was, let's say, less than that. And yet he's the one who brings a real kind of togetherness, and I just make sure everything works and works well.”
John Shearer/WireImage
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.
Whether it's stocking the house with pancake art supplies or singing loudly during jam sessions with kids Exton, 12, Avri, 9, and Indio, 30, Downey leans in. “He really cares about everything he cares about,” Susan says. “I think he has the desire and therefore wants to offer the stability that he probably didn't necessarily have.”
Downey tells PEOPLE that his home life allows him to focus. “It just gives me, honestly, something positive to attach my neurosis to,” he says. “And I like it when I can ask [Susan] if she thinks we should paint the kitchen a different color or maybe a new carpet in her office, whatever. I'm not saying I'm like a beginner interior designer. But there are two kinds of people and I'm the type who cares about curtains.”
Related: Robert Downey Jr. Stops 'Everything' for Family Dinner and 'Loves Playing Instruments with His Kids (Exclusive)
The Oscars brought Downey full circle when Oppenheimer swept Best Picture – with a familiar face on the mic.
“It’s crazy that Al Pacino, one of my favorite human beings on earth, presented the award for best picture,” Downey told PEOPLE. “And it’s also crazy that, I think, deservedly, he won the first time I was nominated. [in 1993 for Chaplin]For The perfume of a woman,” he says.
The moment of the Oscars on March 10 was also mentioned memories of his late fathera renowned provocative independent filmmaker who died in 2021. (Downey since its release a Netflix documentary, Sr., in his honour.)
“Senior went to his grave saying:”[You] I was robbed for Chaplin.' He wouldn't say that he really thought any of my other films were very good or even that he thought Chaplin wasn't good, but he knew I was robbed,” Downey cracks.
But after Downey's Oscar win, “I think he would feel that justice has been done and he can rest easy. But the problem is, he never cared about any of that anyway.”
For more People news, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter !
Read the original article on People.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/robert-downey-jr-reflects-hollywood-130000424.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “There are ways to heal” (Exclusive)
- Google labels childhood photos as pornographic, informs HC | Ahmedabad News
- Kriti Sanon on Crew: Every time a women-centric film is made, people think it denigrates men | Bollywood
- The rally in the ninth inning falls just short for Charlotte
- Madhuri Dixit lights up the ramp in a pantsuit and grooves to live music at Lakm Fashion Week | Bollywood
- CIB and EFG certificates of deposit continue to rise on the London Stock Exchange
- Sailing in the same boat – Journal
- The National Front, football hooliganism and skinhead culture in Britain
- Jokowi's fears before the end of his term revealed
- Kung Fu Panda 4 delivers colorful, bright and fast-paced entertainment – The Daily Texan
- “Katespiracies” are on the rise after doctored photos of the Princess of Wales
- Iliamna Volcano M1.9 | Alaska Earthquake Center