“There are ways to heal” (Exclusive)

Robert Downey Jr. opens with his rollercoaster career in Hollywood shortly after winning his first Oscar.

Accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor, Downey peppered his deadpan speech with moving moments, recalling the years he spent plagued by drug addiction in the late '90s and early '90s. 2000. He thanked his wife for “bringing me back to life”, with his longtime lawyer, joking that the lawyer had spent half of their 40 years together “trying to insure me and get me out of trouble.”

Shortly after, the Oppenheimer star, who then tackles four roles in the HBO spy drama The sympathizer (released April 14) reflected while speaking to PEOPLE about his journey from uninsurable actor to Oscar winner.

“I think if you develop a moral psychology, things are a lot easier,” Downey, 58, tells PEOPLE. in this week's cover story. “And I think it's hard to explain certain behaviors when there are ways to heal. So I both have a lot of empathy for, and I'm also a little skeptical of anyone who doesn't don't look at what he can do to improve, the state of their compass. That's all.

Standing next to him, Downey's wife Susan adds: “I feel like I'm anyone's journey, no matter how difficult or positive it is, whatever it is, it's is your journey. There is nothing we would do differently.”

Away from the spotlight, those close to Downey say he kept a quietly focus on helping others.

“His manners are comforting,” says a colleague Avengers star Jeremy Rennerwho was in intensive care last January following his horrible snow plow accident.

He notes that Downey was constantly watching him. We ended up having really good conversations over FaceTime, like we were dating or something, Renner remembers.

Most Iron Man the star's good deeds remain silent. “He really believes in giving back,” Susan told PEOPLE. “And he does it through his actions.”

“If he sees a show he likes, he’ll do anything he can to get his hands on that person, especially anyone young and promising,” she says. “If he knows someone who's struggling, he'll reach out to them, to the point where people know to send people to him, because he'll take advantage of that time. It's just an appreciation for everything he's been through , for all the people who were there and stayed there during some of its most difficult times.”

The couple, married for 18 years and working together at their production company Team Downey, have built a strong foundation at home. As a rule, they don't go there two weeks without seeing each otherand family dinners are both cheerful and punctual. “We all love the playfulness of it,” says Susan, explaining how Downey often leads word games or improv games with her children at the dinner table.

“Here’s the interesting thing,” she said. “I come from an incredibly stable home and Robert's was, let's say, less than that. And yet he's the one who brings a real kind of togetherness, and I just make sure everything works and works well.”