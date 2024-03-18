Variation of theater sports could counteract stuttering





Mock Ninja Knife Throw, Gibberish or Fast and Furious Zap, these are all favorite theater games designed to break the ice and build confidence. But add speech therapy to theater sports and you have a whole new experience that hopes to bring positive change to people who stutter. In a new University of South Australia In this study, researchers are testing group improvisation (improvisation) to help improve communication confidence and reduce anxiety in adolescents and adults who stutter. Improvisation is a form of theatrical sport in which performers spontaneously create scenes, characters and dialogue without a predetermined script or plot. In partnership with Quick speechStuttering & Voice, the 9-week collective improvisation program Unscripted Trustis designed to help participants engage positively in a range of activities and social situations to help them build their confidence and communication skills in a supportive, risk-free environment. The team are now offering a free Come and Try session on Wednesday March 20 so people can get a taste of the new program and how it works, ahead of a new series of adult and adolescent sessions in April*. Those wishing to participate in the study will receive the benefits of the therapy free of charge. UniSA License in Speech Therapy Honors research student Damien Aston says the study will take a holistic approach to therapy, ensuring people feel comfortable, safe and supported. In Australia, one in 100 people have a stuper; and while it's a relatively common language difference, it can significantly affect a person's self-confidence, social relationships, and anxiety levels, says Aston. Improvisation offers a person who stutters the opportunity to have fun speaking with others, learning to focus on the communicative aspects of speaking, such as eye contact and body language, rather than on how which she talks about, and helps her learn to accept failure. . Although it may seem counterintuitive for a person who stutters to participate in on-site games, spontaneous performances can be a powerful tool for building self-confidence and overcoming anxiety and stuttering. The sessions encourage people to engage and connect with others in a supportive, non-judgmental space where they learn to look beyond words, making meaning doesn't matter, it's risk which is valuable and the fact that people communicate and have fun at the same time. Senior speech therapist and researcher at UniSA Dr. Michelle Swift has been working with people who stutter for over 16 years. She says the improv study hopes to develop long-term solutions and supports for people who stutter. Currently, about 30 to 60 percent of patients who stutter may relapse after traditional speech therapy, Dr. Swift says. We know that group therapy can reduce social anxiety and the severity of stuttering, and we also know that drama therapy can promote self-esteem and reduce anxiety. By combining these elements, we hope to bring positive long-term results to the many people who struggle with anxiety and stuttering. For more information about the study or to register as a participant, visit swiftspeech.clinic/pages/research

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://canberradaily.com.au/a-twist-on-theatre-sports-could-counteract-a-stutter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos