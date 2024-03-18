Hugh Jackman's Weight Loss Journey: Intermittent Fasting, Calorie Counting, and Lots of Chicken Help Actor Lose Weight and Get Shredded

In total, that's 8,300 calories per day.

How Fasting Like Chris Hemsworth Can Prolong Life by Stopping Zombie Cells

As outlined in the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the recommended daily calorie intake depends on age, gender, height, weight, and physical activity level.

To put things in perspective, he advises active men ages 51 to 55 to consume about 2,800 calories per day. This means that Jackman ate enough calories per day to feed three men in his class.

The actor also experienced serious calorie deficits on time. He gave an update in an Instagram story in January 2024, posting meals with significantly smaller portions. The first was a portion of cod and a few stalks of asparagus; the second contained a few bites of broccoli and cottage cheese.

To bulk up, Jackman ate meals that included salmon. Photo: Shutterstock

Although it's unclear exactly how many of these meals Jackman ate per day, Mens Health magazine estimated that each meal contained between 130 and 150 calories, putting the actor in a significant calorie deficit.

Extremely low-calorie diets are only recommended for people experienced in weight loss or those who have professional advice, the outlet says.

In 2016, Jackman revealed to Mens Health that he was no stranger to the essentials of a bodybuilder's routine, nor the daily calorie intake adjustments he had to make during it.

Protein

Jackman in a photo from The Wolverine. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox Film

In a 2023 interview with US broadcaster Chris Wallace, Jackman revealed that he was preparing for his superhero return by increasing his protein intake the old-fashioned way with food, not steroids.

I ate more chicken. I'm really sorry to all the vegans, vegetarians and chickens in the world, he said.

In 2017, the actor also told Mens Health that he keeps a protein shake by his bed. If I happen to wake up at night, I swallow it before going back to sleep, he said, suggesting that it allows muscles to repair and metabolism to function.

Jackman increased his protein intake by eating a lot of chicken. Photo: Shutterstock

A strict meal schedule

To have the physique to play Wolverine, Jackman would have eaten nothing for 16 hours a day, meaning all food had to be consumed during the other eight hours, explains Mens Health.

This is called a 16:8 fast intermittent which gained popularity in 2013 after David Zinczenko wrote The 8 hour dieta book extolling the benefits of diets for weight loss.

I feel so much better about it, Jackman said in an interview with Mens Fitness magazine, naming Zinczenko's diet plan. I sleep so much better.

Jackman goes to the gym regularly and follows a weekly workout routine. Getty Images

Regular training

Jackman's workout routines involve hand clap push-ups, bench presses, and lots of weightlifting. His go-to gym hack incorporates light weights as a warm-up before practicing a technique he learned from bodybuilders to prepare his body for heavier weight lifts.

Similarly, Jackmans' trainer, David Kingsbury, once designed an eight-week progressive overload plan for actors' workouts, according to Business Insider.

Jackman during his final encore for the hit Broadway revival of The Music Man. Photo: Getty Images

He started with lighter weights, gradually increasing the load while reducing the number of repetitions. The plan called for practices on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with rest days on Thursdays and Sundays.

Jackman's time on Broadway also helped him stay active. The actor played a singing and dancing role in the musical The music man from December 2021 to January 2023, and he attributes his fitness to the grueling rehearsals and performances.

After doing eight singing and dancing shows a week, I'm in good shape. So I am in good health. I have a good starting point, he said.