Watch Oprah's Aha Moment on Weight Loss





If I ate apple pie at 11 p.m., I would weigh two pounds more in the morning, Oprah shared with a live audience during Oprah Daily's Status of Weight conversation, part of our series The Life You Want. I can't eat after a while. As other audience members nodded, Oprah turned to the panel of experts she had assembled to help her explain why her own struggle with weight, as well as that of 40 percent of the world, world population, was not the result of a lack of will or character, as it had long been. believed. On top of the medical misinformation, Oprah realized that even she had internalized decades of unnecessary shame and guilt around her inability to lose weight. She likens it to the lightbulb moment people began experiencing around alcoholism decades ago. Obesity is a disease. One of the things that's wrong is that it's not just calories in, but also calories out, said psychologist Rachel Goldman, PhD. People who really struggle with their weight, with their health and with obesity, that's not it. It's not about moving more and eating less. Although she had tried almost every punishing diet and consulted every world expert on the subject, it wasn't until she sat down among the leading experts in the medicine and psychology of obesity and delved deeper the science behind the food noise that had taken up so much brain and biological space. reality of the fixed body weight he finally sank into: it's not your fault. There's something in some people's brains that works differently than other people's, Oprah simplified after doctors gave an in-depth look at how different bodies process food. It's this same conversation that inspired Oprah's latest television project, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, airing on ABC, Monday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Watch the clip below to see Oprah's aha moment, then watch the full Life You Want course here. When you're done, take a look at our entire weight plan, including why obesity is a medical condition, what all these different weight loss medications do, and how to feel better about yourself. skin.

