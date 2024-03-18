The return of Jonathan Majors and what you didn't see at the NAACP Image Awards

The 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards marked the end of a months-long awards season that went off in style, with stars like Oprah Winfrey and Usher, Oscar nominees including Sterling K. Brown and Jeffrey Wright, and Hall of Fame inductees like New Edition presented for the glittering event at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Among the bold names in attendance also included Jonathan Majors, accompanying his girlfriend and contestant Meagan Good to the couple's first major red carpet event, and Majors' highest-profile appearance since he was convicted of assault and harassment in December.

Majors and Good took photos with fans during commercial breaks, while other stars took advantage of the time to give hugs to their friends and admirers. Among them: Octavia Butler, who kissed winner Amanda Gorman. With The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet and inside the room, here are the main things the TV cameras didn't show at Queen Latifah's ceremony.

Majors and their girlfriend Megan Good give selected interviews on the red carpet

Good, who was nominated for her second NAACP award for her role in Harlemsaid Entertainment tonight that she is “happier than [she’s] it's been a long time. After giving the actress space to talk about the Amazon Prime project and what the role meant to her, ET's Kevin Frazier called Majors, first asking how he was doing. “It's good to be seen, man,” the actor responded, before noting that it was “amazing” to be Good's plus-one at the awards show. “I love everything she does and I’m happy that she is recognized by us today.” Before the two went inside, Frazier asked him what it was like to have Good, who he said clearly loved the Majors, as he went through the final months: “You want me cry ?” he asked, then replied, “No, man, love is beautiful.” Support, accountability, all those things – someone to talk to and discuss and improve with, and to whom, therefore, God is good.

Courtney B. Vance and Deon Cole share a bromance moment

During the Average Joe interview of the star with THR On the mat, Courtney B. Vance reached out and pushed Cole on the shoulder, prompting the two to fight and kiss. As the two laughed, Cole informed THR that “no interviews will be conducted with Deon and Courtney.”

Lisa Ann Walter marvels at Bradley Cooper

On the episode of Abbott Elementary School Following the Oscars, Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Professor Melissa on the ABC comedy, brought a special guest to her class. This guest? Maestro star Bradley Cooper, who Walter told THR she felt dizzy to be there. “I laughed non-stop the whole time we worked together,” she admitted, before adding, “He's a sexy monkey on a stick guy.”

Damson Idris Teases New Brad Pitt Movie

Snowfall Star Damson Idris has teased his upcoming Formula 1 racing film with Brad Pitt, which follows a retired driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a young driver. Idris revealed that his favorite moment on set was “when we came off camera, I said to him, 'Man, this might be the best moment of my life,' and [Pitt] it was like 'Yeah, me too, kid.'

Musical chairs

As the show was about to begin, attendees were rushing to find their seats. While guests were supposed to receive their tickets digitally, a glitch with the system left some waiting on show day, so they were asked to collect them from the on-site box office. Confusion likely played a role for some people, including Vivica A. Fox, who were still searching for their seats moments before the show. The actress eventually made her way to her assigned seat, closer to the stage, but the game of musical chairs for the others lasted all evening.

The Queen Charlottes stick together

India Ria Amarteifio, who plays young Charlotte on Netflix Queen Charlotte, won the NAACP Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series. As the young star received her award, Golda Rosheuvel, who plays the character as an older woman, shouted into the audience: “I support!” and captured the moment on his phone. Later, actress Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) shared a hug with Rosheuvel. Amarteifio became the second Briton to win the award (after Damson Idris won Outstanding Actor just before), to which the emcee joked: “American actors, you'll get your due.”

Black Card Verification

During a break, the host played a few songs to check everyone's “Black Card”. He first asked the famous question: “Do you know where Usher was at 7 o'clock?” referencing the star's song “Nice & Slow” which sparked a lot of debate on social media due to people's mixed responses. (Based on the song's lyrics, the answer could be in his convertible cruising down the street, or in Paris, where the video takes place). The audience sang along to the song as it played.

Later, the DJ played the clean version of “Blow the Whistle” from 2006's Too $hort. When the artist raps the famous call and response “What's my favorite word?” “, some in the audience shouted the expletive, to which the evening's presenter responded, “Whoa whoa whoa…” and suggested an alternative word, “witch.” ,” instead.

Everyone is a fan of Usher

THR asked several NAACP attendees, including Luke James, Trevor Jackson and Detroit Diarra star DomiNque Perry, how they felt about Usher receiving his flowers as the newest President's Award recipient and Entertainer of the Year winner. Each person shared their level of enthusiasm, but Purple color star Danielle Brooks, seemingly the most excited, joked with THRthat she “accidentally” left her wedding at home for Usher.

The color purple meeting

Taraji P. Henson, who plays Shug Avery in The color purple, walked over to the seated Fantasia Barrino and gave her a huge hug. The two then talked for a while before Brooks came over to kiss them as well. Brooks, an Oscar nominee for her role in the film, shared her excitement about being at the NAACP Awards, saying THR: “I wouldn’t be here without my people. The dedication that so many black actors and actresses put into this project inspired me to be where I am. » The actors have collectively won several NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Motion Picture.