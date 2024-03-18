Putin wins Russian elections with 88 percent (exit polls)

President Vladimir Putin won a record landslide victory in Russia's post-Soviet history, strengthening his grip on power even as thousands of opponents demonstrated at polling stations at midday and the U.S. said the vote was neither free nor fair.

For Putin, a former KGB lieutenant colonel who came to power in 1999, this result aims to emphasize to the rest of the world that its leaders will have to reckon with an emboldened Russia, whether at war or in peace, for many more years. coming years.

The quick result means Putin, 71, will easily secure another six-year term that would allow him to overtake Joseph Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving leader in more than 200 years.

Putin won 87.8 percent of the vote, the highest result ever recorded in Russia's post-Soviet history, according to a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM).

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) rates Putin at 87 percent.

The first official results indicated that the exit polls were accurate.

“The elections are obviously neither free nor fair given the way Mr. Putin has imprisoned his political opponents and prevented others from running against him,” the White House National Security Council official said.

The elections come just over two years after Putin sparked the deadliest European conflict since World War II by ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

He presents it as a “special military operation”.

The war looms over the three days of the election: Ukraine has repeatedly attacked oil refineries in Russia, bombed Russian regions and sought to breach Russia's borders with mandated forces – a move that Putin said would not stand not unpunished.

Although Putin's re-election was not in doubt given his control over Russia and the absence of real challengers, the former KGB spy wanted to show that he had overwhelming public support.

Turnout across Russia was 74.22 percent as polls closed, election officials said, surpassing 2018 levels of 67.5 percent.

None of Putin's three rivals – veteran communist Nikolai Kharitonov, ultranationalist Leonid Slutsky and Vladislav Davankov, deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament and candidate of the New People party – received more than 4 percent of the vote, according to the first results.

Supporters of Putin's most prominent opponent, Alexei Navalny, who died last month in an Arctic prison, had called on Russians to demonstrate in a “Noon Against Putin” demonstration to show their disagreement with a leader whom they describe as a corrupt autocrat.

There is no independent count of how many of the 114 million Russian voters across the country's 11 time zones took part in opposition protests, amid extremely tight security involving tens of thousands of police and security agents.

Reuters journalists noted an increase in the flow of voters, especially young people, at midday at polling stations in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, with queues of several hundred or even thousands of people.

Some said they were protesting even though there were few outward signs to distinguish them from ordinary voters.

At least 74 people were arrested across Russia on Sunday, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors the crackdown on dissent.

Over the previous two days, incidents of protest took place, with some Russians setting fire to voting booths or pouring green dye into ballot boxes.

Opponents published photos of canceled ballots with slogans insulting Putin.

Opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin, who was excluded from the vote in his bid to challenge Putin, took part in the midday protest in Moscow.

Nadezhdin was greeted with cheers from students at a polling station on the campus of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, a video he posted on Telegram shows.

His goal, he said, was for his Citizens' Initiative party to win the next legislative elections.

Nadezhdin caused a stir in January when thousands of Russians lined up to sign his petition to be included on the ballot.

Nadezhdin, 60, said he managed to collect double the required 100,000 signatures, but the Kremlin-controlled election commission excluded him.

They said there were too many incorrect signatures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Sunday that Putin wants to rule forever.

“There is no legitimacy in this imitation of elections and there cannot be. This person should be tried in The Hague. This is what we must guarantee,” he said.

Putin describes the war in Ukraine as part of a centuries-old battle with the declining and decadent United States and its NATO allies who, he says, humiliated Russia after the Cold War by encroaching on Russia's sphere of influence.

with DPA