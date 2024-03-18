Kings Speech screenwriter David Seidler dies aged 87 | Entertainment





The King's Speech screenwriter David Seidler has died at the age of 87. Oscar winner David is believed to have died on Sunday (17/03/24) in New Zealand while doing what he loved most, fly fishing, but no further details of his death have been given . His longtime manager, Jeff Aghassi, told Deadline: David was in the place he loved most in the world, New Zealand, doing what brought him the greatest peace: fishing. Fly. If given the chance, it's exactly as he would have written it. David rose to fame after writing the stage and film versions of The King's Speech, which won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Screenplay at the 2011 Academy Awards. It followed the story of King George VI played by Colin Firth, 63, as the monarch as he struggled with a stutter. David drew on his childhood experience with a stutter from the age of three. In addition to his Oscar, David received two BAFTAs and the Humanitas Prize for his screenplay Kings Speech. He dedicated his Oscar to all the stutterers everywhere and thanked the Queen for not putting me in the Tower for using the F-word. David began researching The King's Speech in 1981 when he discovered that the Queen Mother had hired Logue, an Australian speech therapist, to help her son played by Geffrey Rush, 72, in the film version. David told the Daily Mail that he asked the Queen Mother for permission to pursue the story: I wrote and asked her permission to tell the story in a film. But it was still very hard for her to have to relive what her husband and his family went through, with the abdication and his accession to king. It was too much and it was still painful, so she wrote and requested that the film not be made until after her death. The Queen Mother died in 2002, but David didn't start working on the project until three years later. Born in London in 1937, the David family's apartment in that city was bombed during World War II and they were forced to move to the countryside before settling in the United States. It was on board the ship on which they sailed to America, on which a sister ship had been sunk by German U-boats during their journey across the Atlantic Ocean, that David developed his stutter.

