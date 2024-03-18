Is Cillian Murphy in New Zealand? Oscar winner reportedly spotted at Auckland restaurant while son was filming





Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy was reportedly seen dining at popular Auckland restaurant Lilian over the weekend. Murphy, who stars in Christopher Nolans Oppenheimerwon his first ever Best Actor Oscar at the awards ceremony last week, as the film swept categories including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor. It looks like Murphy's son Aran is set to follow in his father's footsteps, as he is set to star in Kiwi director Taika Waititis' upcoming film adaptation. New York Times bestselling book Klara and the sun by Kazuo Ishugiro. Cillian Murphy's son Aran is also one of the latest actors tipped to star in Taika Waititis' new film, an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's Klara and the Sun. Photo/Getty Images To spy reported this weekend that, according to IMDB, the younger Murphy, along with Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams and Mia Tharia will all appear in Waititis' next project, which is reportedly currently in production in New Zealand. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. While Aran Murphy has worked on stage productions since he was a child, this will be the 16-year-old's first feature film. Hell plays the role of best friend and neighbor to British actor Tharia's character, Josie. This will be her second feature film, as she also stars in the film Sisters and BBC series Rise of the Phoenix. The film version would have been renamed Tears in the rainbut this hasn't been officially confirmed, so it could be a working title for now. A staff member at the Gray Lynn restaurant claimed on social media that they had served the actor on Saturday. THE New Zealand Herald contacted Lilian for comment. Murphy doesn't take photos, as was reported during a recent GQ interview. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Cillian Murphy won the Academy Award for Best Actor last week. Photo/Getty Images He then told the outlet that once I started doing this, it changed my life and he's all about living in the moment. I just think it's better to say hello and have a little chat… I say that to a lot of people, you know, to my actor friends, and they just say to me: I feel so bad. But you don't need a photo record of everywhere you went in a day. It comes after Murphy caught up with Kiwi film legend Sam Neill following his Oscar win. Neill, who starred alongside Murphy in the hugely popular Peaky Blinders TV series, shared a snap on Instagram of himself posing with the star and his Oscar statue the day after the ceremony. OSCAR! he wrote. Here's my friend Cillian Murphy the next day with the Gold Fella and me. I couldn't be more delighted, as you can see. So deserved. We had a good catch up. And a Bloody Mary. Or two. What an actor, what a performance and what a film. It is unclear whether the two actors met in New Zealand or the United States after the Oscars ceremony last Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/is-cillian-murphy-in-new-zealand-oscar-winning-actor-reportedly-spotted-at-auckland-restaurant-amid-reports-his-son-is-filming/W4JXEJK5JZEDXAAQAMDSR6TEHU/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos