Wall Street's attention turns to the Fed





A trader works, while a screen displays a press conference by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell following the Fed's rate announcement, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 13, 2023. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

What you need to know today Stocks close lower

Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for information on rate cuts. THE S&P500 recorded its second consecutive weekly decline, down 0.65%. THE Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.96% and the 30 Dow stocks lost 0.49%. In Asia, the Bank of Japan will decide at the end of its two-day policy meeting starting Monday whether the country is ready to abandon the world's latest policy of negative interest rates. The White House on TikTok

The White House called on a more divided Senate to “act quickly” on the TikTok bill that requires Chinese tech company ByteDance to sell the video app or face a ban in the United States. Last week, the House of Representatives passed the legislation with strong bipartisan support. and President Joe Biden has indicated he would sign it if approved by Congress. optimistic about world trade

The CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world's largest shipping carriers, says he is more optimistic about trade this year. He told CNBC that stocks were sold out in many cases and the shipping carrier saw a recovery after the Chinese New Year. The company's shares recently plunged after the releasea sharp drop in net profit in 2023 and reduces its dividend. Laid-off tech workers face gloom

Recently laid-off tech workers are grappling with a “sense of impending doom” as job cuts are at their highest level since the dot-com crash. CNBC spoke to a number of people about how they are navigating a difficult market. Jobs are becoming increasingly difficult to find and many in the industry are having to take pay cuts. [PRO] US election risk on Chinese stocks

Goldman Sachs has revised its barometer of the level of risk linked to US-China tensions on Chinese stocks. It now stands at 53 out of 100, reflecting a “somewhat benign” outlook for relations between the two countries. “The lead-up and election will have consequences for global asset markets, U.S.-China relations, and Chinese stock returns,” the analysts said. The essential This will be a pivotal week for Wall Street as the markets' attention will turn to the Fed. Signals from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials on future rate cuts will be in focus as policymakers take stock of rates, economic growth, inflation and unemployment during their two-day meeting which ends on Wednesday. Last week's double bad news on Consumer and producer prices have sparked investor concern that inflation may have plateaued as price pressures remain stubborn. “Higher-than-expected inflation data for the start of the year argues for a hawkish message from the Fed at the March FOMC meeting. That said, at a very close meeting , we do not yet expect this to manifest itself in a less forceful signal from the Fed.” easing this year,” Deutsche Bank said in a note. “Our scenario remains that the first rate cut will come in June and that the Fed will make 100 basis point cuts this year. However, the risks are clearly tilted toward more hawkish outcomes. The timing and pace of rate cuts Rates may well be erratic this cycle and will likely be highly data dependent. Investors will also want to know whether the Fed will continue to plan for three rate cuts this year. Some economists say there's a good chance that number could be reduced to just two. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently said the central bank should make rate cuts slowly given inflationary pressures. “You can always reduce it quickly and drastically. Their credibility is a little bit at stake here,” he said. “I would wait even after June and let everything sort itself out.”

