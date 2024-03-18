Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, South Korea, is up and running with Agilysys' industry-leading point-of-sale hospitality and property management software solutions





— In addition to PMS and POS, Agilysys solutions for reservation, restaurant reservations, service management, mobile food and beverage ordering and document imaging are online and support exceptional experiences for the staff and customers on a large scale — INCHEON, South Korea and ALPHARETTA, Georgia, March 18, 2024–(BUSINESS FEED)–Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, announced that it has successfully implemented multiple industry-leading hospitality solutions on a unified cloud platform to optimize operations across all domains. Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment ResortSouth Korea's largest entertainment-integrated resort destination. Multiple Agilysys hotel technology solutions designed to work together to provide operational efficiency and analytical insights will drive better revenue opportunities and enable superior experiences for staff and guests, all with the scale and flexibility required to serve the vast and diverse resort property integrated with entertainment. Agilysys PMS and POS solutions began supporting the property's hotel and restaurant operations in December 2023 and expanded to support gaming and non-gaming guests when the property's casino opened. on February 3. configure and deploy these solutions to meet the rigorous standards required to support this next generation station. In addition to Agilysys PMS and Agilysys POS, Agilysys solutions for booking, restaurant reservations, service management, mobile food and beverage ordering and document imaging are live. Agilysys solutions for mobile check-in and check-out and for loyalty and promotions management are being rolled out soon. John Ware, Vice President of Global IT Services and Support at Mohegan, which owns, develops and operates Mohegan INSPIRE in South Korea as well as seven other leading integrated resorts in North America, commented: “Agilysys has a long experience in implementing integrated hotel technologies. in large scale. I hope these solutions will allow us to understand each guest on an individual level and engage them in a personalized way throughout their stay. I would also like to thank Agilysys for working with us in a way that honors the sovereignty and cultural values ​​of the Mohegan Tribe. The story continues Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, said: “Implementing such a wide range of solutions, including our modern, cutting-edge PMS platform, at the scale and diversity that INSPIRE Korea has needed, marks an important milestone for Agilysys in the Asia-Pacific region. INSPIRE Korea creates wonderful and unforgettable experiences for guests of all generations and from all corners of the world. We are honored to have Agilysys technology underlying this premium, upscale hospitality property while supporting operational efficiencies and revenue per guest. ideas essential to achieving its mission: Inspire the world, inspire people. » Mr. Srinivasan continued, “We look forward to continuing to serve INSPIRE Korea as the organization executes its impressive plans to elevate and transform hospitality for guests around the world,” he said. Mohegan INSPIRE Korea spans nearly 500,000 square meters and features its five-star hotel spread across three towers, each with different concepts and together totaling 1,275 rooms; Korea's first 15,000-seat multi-purpose arena; a multi-purpose water park under a glass dome; state-of-the-art MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) facilities with the largest hotel ballroom in Korea; an outdoor leisure park where up to 30,000 people can enjoy various experiences; a 20,000 square meter casino exclusively reserved for international visitors; a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street; and commercial facilities combining shopping, dining and entertainment. Also planned are a 1,000-seat food court, Korea's largest immersive media art exhibition center and an indoor children's play area. Located near Incheon International Airport, Mohegan INSPIRE is just an hour's drive from central Seoul and a four-hour flight from neighboring Asian countries. About Agilysys Agilysys exclusively offers industry-leading software solutions and services that help organizations achieve high-performance hospitality by maximizing return on experience (ROE) through interactions that make staff profitable. Customers around the world use property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions, and food and beverage inventory and procurement (I&P) systems to consistently keep customers happy, build loyalty staff and increase margins. Agilysys' 100% hotel clientele includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; real estate, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate catering providers; catering providers on higher education campuses; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; residences for the elderly; stadiums; and theme parks. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240317742317/en/ Contacts Media contacts:

Americas: Jen Reeves, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6007, [email protected]

Rest of the world: Alan Edwards, Agilysys, Inc., +447795226163, [email protected]

[email protected] +447540726680 Investor contact:

Jessica Hennessy, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6116, [email protected] or [email protected]

