Avneet Kaur's remarkable popularity surpasses that of several Bollywood stars, even though she has appeared in only five films.





BOMBAI: Many young performers have risen to leading roles in films and television shows over the past 20 years. Among these celebrities is the young actress who, for a brief period, gave up performing due to health problems. She was the highest paid child artist in India. Even at the age of five, she still enjoys greater popularity than several Bollywood celebrities. Also Read: Avneet Kaur Opens Up About Dance India Dance Days, Breaks Her Silence On Why She's Stepping Away From Television When Avneet Kaur was just eight years old in 2010, she participated in the Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and rose to fame. After starring in various popular serials including Hamari Sister Didi, she made her debut in Mardaani two years after making her acting debut in Meri Maa. Her first major film role came in 2023 when she co-starred with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru. Avneet has 32 million followers on Instagram, making her a force on social media despite her brief career. Compared to several bigger celebrities like Kareena Kapoor (12 million), Kajol (16 million) and even younger, more social media-savvy celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday (both 24 million), this statistic is much higher . Avneet made her debut as Jasmine, the lead female character in SAB TV's fantasy series Aladdin, in 2018. The actress left the series after less than two years due to health issues during the pandemic. In the show, Ashi Singh took his stand. Following her absence during the first and second waves of the Covid-19 outbreak, Avneet resumed her career working in films such as Chidiakhana and Tiku Weds Sheru. Also read: Crime Patrol actors who are now among the most POPULAR CELEBRITIES in the entertainment industry! Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! Credit- DNA

