This actress entered Bollywood at 3, became a star at 20, one choice ruined her, didn't have a job for 15 years, now she…

Very few successful child actors have become successful stars as adults. Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Kamal Haasan, Sridevi are exceptions. Among all these names, there is another actress who was among the biggest stars of Bollywood in the 90s. But her star faded due to a bad decision that left her jobless for 15 years. The actress who started working at age 3, became a star as a teenager Urmila Matondkar began her film journey at the age of 3 in the 1977 film Karm. She rose to prominence playing one of the three child artistes in the 1983 hit Masoom, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi. Urmila moved to lead roles with the 1991 release Narsimha, which was a success. She worked in average and hit films like Chamatkar and was a star. How Urmila Matondkar became a leading heroine at 20 In 1995, Urmila starred in Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela, one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. Her performance, screen presence and dancing in the film turned Urmila into a sex symbol overnight and she became one of the biggest stars in the industry. Her subsequent appearance in hits like Judaai, Satya and Khoobsurat kept her afloat for the next few years. In 2003, she was praised for her performance in the horror thriller Bhoot. How a wrong choice ruined Urmila's career In the 2000s, Urmila's films began to fail at the box office. She has made a few critically acclaimed films like Ek Haseena Thi, but box office success has largely eluded her. In 2008, she starred in Karzzzz, a remake of the 1980s cult classic Karz. This film also starred Himesh Reshammiya, Shweta Kumar, Dino Morea and Danny Denzongpa. The film was a critical and commercial failure, proving to be the final nail in the actress's coffin. The same year, she saw the release of her last film EMI. Since then, Urmila has not seen any more films but has worked on television, mainly as a judge on reality shows. THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

