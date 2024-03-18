Karan Johar Makes Farah Khan Feel Poor, Courtesy: KJo's New Closet | Bollywood News





Karan Johar Makes Farah Khan Feel Poor, Courtesy: KJo's New Closet Karan Johar And Farah Khan recently shared a humorous video on Instagram, showcasing their playful banter. In the video posted by Farah Sunday, she goes around KaranThe new closet, which gives rise to hilarious exchanges between the two friends. You wouldn't want to miss THIS video shared by Farah Khan ft. Karan Johar At the start of the video, Farah announces, “We're entering Karan Johar's new closet!” Karan jokes about his bedroom, to which Farah humorously responds, “I'm ready to go through your bed!” Karan then humorously adds, “That’s where nothing happens!” As Karan shows off his collection of clothes, he teases Farah by telling her to never wear them because they are really good. When Farah sees shimmering jackets, she exclaims, “Oh my God, I feel so poor!” The video continues with Karan showing off different sections of his wardrobe, including jeans and oversized clothes, to which he playfully comments that they suit Farah's style. Farah comments on the designer jackets, suggesting they look like dancer's clothes from the past. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “BLING Sunday for all #karah fans! @karanjohar's new wardrobe is simply AMAZING!! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends.” Watch it below: Karan also shared the video. KJo's message The video went viral shortly after being shared on social media. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Hahahahahaha,” while Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Hahahahahahaha you guys are crazy @farahkhankunder @karanjohar.” » Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Hahahhahahaaa, your sentence Farah: First you couldn't come out of the closet, and now you can't come into the closet! So funny @farahkhankunder. I love you both! ” Tahira Kashyap, Aditi Singh Sharma, Sanjay Kapoor and more celebrities dropped heart emoticons. Check out some comments here: See here A few hours ago, Karan took to Instagram and wrote a long note for Shweta Bachchan as she turns 50 today. Stay tuned for more news!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/bollywood/karan-johar-makes-farah-khan-feel-poor-courtesy-kjo-new-closet-article-108566594 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos