The higher you go, the more prevalent it is: Ranvir Shorey on PR and marketing in Bollywood





New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Public relations and marketing tactics are known to shape narratives and influence industry players in Bollywood. Ranvir Shorey, actor and former video jockey, spoke candidly about topics such as the prevalence of public relations and marketing in the film industry. In an exclusive chat with ANI, Ranvir said, “The higher you go, the more prevalent it is. Entire careers are devoted to marketing and public relations. So that involves thousands of robot armies and everything. In 2020, star actor Deepika Padukone visited JNU to express solidarity with the students. Shorey opened up about whether it was a public relations move and a marketing strategy. Ranvir replied, “I am not aware of anything like that. She has the right to leave. He spoke about the difficulties of navigating controversial topics while highlighting emerging ideas such as intersectionality and the depiction of victimhood in cinema. Shorey shared, “Initially, after 2014, between 2014 and 2019, there was a protest against lynching. Popular lynching in the name of cows. So I went to a protest because I believe that human life is more precious than the life of a cow. So I went to one. There, I saw that I was going there, and with that, there were other things too. Like, someone is standing, I don't know what, killing Brahmins, or killing Brahmanism, something like that. I was like, what's going on? No matter what I do here, with this sign, if someone took this photo of me, my own family would bury me. “So after that, whatever I want to say, I will say individually on my social media or in an interview. I don't want to be part of it because there are too many agendas. Intersectional is the word these days, you know intersectionalvo gender se bhi pareshan hai, caste se bhi pareshan hai, gender se bhi pareshan hai, class se bhi pareshan hai.. mere ko smajh nahi aata ye..and I say in cinema , I saw that there are films about intersectionality. It's victim porn. And it's become a genre now. So I think films are art and entertainment,” he added. Ranvir is a former VJ and actor. Since his debut in 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story' (2002), he has acted in several films, including Jism (2003) and Lakshya (2004). He has also acted in highly acclaimed films such as 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Traffic Signal', 'Bheja Fry' (2007) and Mithya (2008). He was also seen in 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra'. His recent show “Tournesol season 2” is well received. Picking up where season 1 left off, police duo DG and Tambe, played by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni respectively, continue their relentless hunt for Kapoor's killer. Rosie is a bar dancer, who inherited Kapoor's penthouse, which raises further questions in the case. As the story progresses, love and romance will blossom between Sonu and Rosie.

