For Chandigarh, the BJP could parachute in an actor or sportsman candidate for LS | Chandigarh News





To avoid internal sabotage, the BJP high command may send a parachute candidate from Chandigarh, given the acute factionalism among local groups. The willingness of a Bollywood actor and two sportspersons was also sought to contest the polls from 'City Beautiful'.

Sources said that during various discussions on the Chandigarh ticket, even the option of reiterating MP Kirron Kher was discussed as no consensus was reached on the local names sent from the city.

The Union Territory (UT) will vote on June 1 on the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on June 4. The ticket for Chandigarh is yet to be announced by the three major parties BJP, Congress and AAP. Former Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon, former mayor Arun Sood, former MP and leader Satya Pal Jain strongly supported their candidature, insisting that a local candidate should be given a chance this year. However, there have been reactions that if a local face was appointed, there might be internal sabotage and the other group within the party itself might not let him win. So, those from outside are also considered as Kirron was also fielded in the 2014 and 2019 Lok sabha polls, a senior BJP leader said. The leader added that a Bollywood actor and two sportspersons were also approached for participating in the elections. A Bollywood actor and two sportspersons were also contacted, but the sportspersons, I was told, refused, the BJP leader said. The possibility of Kher being repeated was also discussed, but it did not receive a positive response from local BJP workers. As the Hema Malini starrer was repeated for the third time from Mathura, there were discussions whether Kher would be repeated from Chandigarh. However, local party workers have not submitted positive feedback and fielding the same candidate could lead to Congress victory. Although this issue has not yet been definitively discussed, said the Saffron party leader. Surprisingly, in the list proposed by BJP Chandigarh, Kher's name was not mentioned, while that of Tandon, Sood were present.

When the AAP attacked the Congress The AAP has dented the Congress vote bank in Chandigarh over the past few years, especially during its debut in the 2014 general elections, and now the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will see the two backing each other, in the he hope that the Congress will reclaim the seat it used to win consistently. .

In 2014, AAP declared Gul Panag as candidate from Chandigarh, who managed to secure an encouraging number of 1.08 lakh votes, while Pawan Bansal of Congress secured 1.21 lakh votes. Kher, who first contested in 2014 for the BJP, secured 1.91 lakh votes to claim the Chandigarh constituency. The vote share suggests that in 2014, the BJP had secured 42.2 per cent of the votes polled while the Congress got 26.8 per cent. Then, newcomer AAP managed to secure a respectable 24 percent of the votes. AAP's gain was a loss for the Congress as the party's share fell significantly from 46.7 per cent in the 2009 polls to 26.8 per cent. However, in 2019, AAP's vote share fell significantly to just 3 percent, while that of the Congress increased to 40.35 percent. In 2019, Congress's Bansal lost to Kher by a margin of 46,970 votes. Both the Congress and AAP are likely to contest the LS elections this year, with both parties ready to support the grand old party's candidate. An agreement between the two parties ensured AAP's victory in the mayor's seat and the Congress now hopes to reclaim the Chandigarh seat with AAP's support. The 2014 polls saw the AAP denting a significant vote bank of the Congress, as Chandigarh so far has seen a contest predominantly between the Congress and the BJP. Although the AAP's vote share declined in the 2019 polls, the party bounced back in the Municipal Corporation polls after reducing the BJP's share of seats in the civic body, meaning the people of Chandigarh really want change now, a senior Congress leader said.

