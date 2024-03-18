Anupamaa Actor Vaquar Shaikh Talks About Fasting During Ramadan: Some Days It Can Get Difficult







Currently, the actor is observing a fast for Ramadan . He says this period is very important to him and he tries to fast as many days as possible.

It is the holy month. It is the most blessed month in the Arabic calendar and many people think that Ramadan is mainly about fasting, but they must understand that

The actor is fasting while filming the series. He shares, I fast during Ramzan. I try to fast for the whole month. Every year I wait for Ramadan. This is the time for me to introspect and try to transform myself in the areas that I lack.

Ask him if he follows any special Ramadan rituals, and he says, “I don't follow any special Ramadan traditions or rituals during this month. I try to do prayers every 5 times, I try to go and do taraweeh (evening prayers) and if I can't go to the mosque, I go home and do my prayers or I do on the tray. My son Ayaan and I can't wait to go for our nightly prayers.

Given the busy schedules, does he miss spending time with family during this time? I start the fast with my family, but sometimes I can't break it with my family because I have pulled a few days. But I can't wait to be home and break my roza with them. But here too, on the set, it's magnificent. There are 15 of us fasting and the whole unit also joins us, says Vaquar.

