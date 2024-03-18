Entertainment
Bollywood celebrity Alia Bhatt stars in Gucci Eyewear's latest campaign
Global brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ni Ni as well as Vittoria Ceretti star in Gucci Eyewear's spring-summer campaign by creative director Sabato De Sarno.
By collaborating with them, the campaign aims to attract attention and increase visibility of the Gucci Eyewear brand within the fashion industry and resonate well with the public.
It aims to position the brand's eyewear as a representation of luxury, style and sophistication that consumers aspire to own and wear.
The campaign also seeks to target specific demographics or market segments, such as fashion-conscious individuals or luxury eyewear enthusiasts.
Marketing strategy involves several key elements, including celebrity endorsement, storytelling, and narrative and multi-channel campaigning, to name a few.
It deployed a multi-channel approach to reach consumers across various platforms and touchpoints. This included print and digital platforms such as social media and websites.
Alia Bhatt said: “This collaboration was a great moment in my life, not only because I am the first global ambassador of the Indian brand, but also because it demonstrates GUCCI's interest in India. The brand wanted a face that resonated with a demographic interested in fashion, which was a big moment for me and for India. This happened quickly, with my first appearance and announcement occurring just two months after the initial conversations.
|
Sources
2/ https://campaignme.com/bollywood-celebrity-alia-bhatt-stars-in-gucci-eyewears-latest-campaign/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood celebrity Alia Bhatt stars in Gucci Eyewear's latest campaign
- Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – 3rd ODI
- More than 8,000 households will benefit from warmer housing
- Apple reportedly in talks with Google to integrate Geminis AI service into iPhone
- Narendra Modi: PM Modi says Congress and Jagan are same in 'use and throw away' policy | Vijayawada News
- UK house prices rise 1.5%, biggest increase in 10 months | house price
- Pooja Hegde keeps busy in Bollywood
- Google's new instream/outstream standard could spell disaster for some online video platforms
- San Patricios deserted the U.S. Army to fight for Mexico. Their legacy lives on
- Entertainment News Today Bollywood News Live Updates Sidharth Malhotra Yodha Alia Bhatt Aamir Khan Bastar Priyanka Chopra Madhubala
- No. 14 Eagles face No. 3 Beavers in the first round
- Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini to bring generative AI capabilities to iPhone