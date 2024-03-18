Out of the ordinary: Sanober Pardiwalla, Bollywood stuntwoman

A teacher who quit her job to take part in a cooking reality show and became India's first MasterChef. A skydiver who performed a parachute jump in a sari. A doctor who began empowering couples to become parents via IVF years before it became a reality. Bollywood's first stuntwoman who began her career at the age of 12. These women dared to step out of their comfort zone to do something for love – and did it very well! To be inspired!

SANOBER PARDIWALLA

Bollywood stuntwoman

Sanober Pardiwalla cannot sit still. Bollywood's ace – and first – stuntwoman is constantly in the spotlight for her daring stunts and positive attitude. Her days are filled with activities, from film projects to her celebrity training program – and she's also passionate about her career as an interior designer.

I was only 12 when I auditioned to replace Aishwarya Rai. I was a gymnast and a black belt in karate with very sharp reflexes. That first day of filming, I instinctively understood what it was like to be in front of the camera, the light and the shadows, the notion of reshoots. I loved all of this and, even though I was very young, I knew that I could make this passion my profession. It was and is like art to me.

My grandfather and my mother were my biggest supporters. Even though I was very young, they believed in me. At first, my mother thought it was a passing phase, but the more they saw me doing the riskiest stunts effortlessly – I had the confidence to say “no” in front of a hundred people if it wasn't sure – they realized they should encourage me. And touch wood, they always have.

I have spent over 22 years in the industry and made over 200 films. I do all the risky stunts myself, but I also train the actors on the fight sequences.

It’s been a tough journey in a male-dominated lineage. Previously, you wouldn't even be asked for your opinion (as a stuntwoman). If you wanted to change certain dynamics in the whole system, you couldn't do it. It was difficult to get his message across, a big ego shock. “You are 20 years old, we have 20 years of experience; Don't teach us! – this is a statement I have heard many times. I had to be very tactful in handling the situation because, ultimately, it's your life that is in danger. There were times when I didn’t feel safe doing something and had to say “no” – and that too was difficult. In recent years, the situation has improved a lot, as safety has become the top priority for stuntmen and actors.

There were also disappointments. I was nominated for the Taurus World Stunt Award in the Best Foreign Action Film category for my work in Raavan. For this stunt, I jumped off a cliff 13 times and it was one of my most breathtaking stunts ever. Surprisingly, the award went to the action director; I wasn't even mentioned as the stuntman who performed the winning stunt. I was heartbroken at the time.

However, I have won many awards since. Two Darabshaw Lifetime Achievement Awards while I was still in my twenties, the Rising India Stree Shakti Award from the President of India and the Zochild Award of Distinction, and five Taurus World Stunt nominations in all. I have a big corner at home for my rewards.

I believe hope can help you get through tough times. When you feel depressed, you must choose joy, happiness, positivity. You must choose to make yourself the priority. When it's too much, exercise. It releases a direct dose of endorphins into your bloodstream – this anti-stress hormone is like an antidepressant; it will improve your mood and make you feel better. Know that you can make things better for yourself; figure out how, then work towards it.

From Sanober to you…

“Choose to believe in yourself; if you don't do it, no one else will.

