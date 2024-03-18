Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan takes home a new Land Rover Range Rover SUV





The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor seems to have opted for some high-end customizations for his SUV, which has probably pushed its price up around the Rs 5 crore mark (ex-showroom) One of the leading actors of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan, has just become the owner of a new Land Rover Range Rover SV. He joins the list of celebrities like Shikhar Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor who also own this luxury SUV from the Land Rover range. With all the customizations he has probably opted for, we believe his Range Rover is priced around Rs 5 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). An SUV for enthusiasts Kartik Aaryan has opted for the top-end SV variant of the SUV, as hinted by the badge on the trunk lid. His Range Rover sports the Ligurian Black exterior color with a gloss finish. THE Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 The actor appears to have opted for the optional 22-inch blacked-out alloy wheels for his SUV. Although it is not explicitly clear, the Kartik Aaryans SUV is likely to have an all-black cabin theme to complement the exterior hue. The new Range Rover is part of the actor's collection of exquisite cars, which includes models like the Lamborghini Urus and a McLaren GT finished in an orange hue. Read also: Tesla's India launch schedule accelerates with new electric vehicle policy aimed at reducing import tariffs Range Rover SV powertrain Land Rover offers the SV SUV variant with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine (615 hp/750 Nm). It is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels. The Land Rover Range Rover SV has a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.6 seconds. Apart from the 4.4-litre twin-turbo powertrain mentioned above, other variants of the Range Rover are also offered with two engine options: a 3-litre turbo-petrol and a 3-litre diesel. Land Rover also offers these engines with an 8-speed transmission, while all three feature some form of electrification to improve performance. All versions of the Range Rover are of course equipped with all-wheel drive. What features does it offer? As a premium variant of a luxury SUV, the Range Rover SV is equipped with a host of creature comforts. It also gets features like 24-way adjustable heated and cooled power front seats with massage function, dual 11.4-inch rear entertainment screens, 4-zone climate control and a 13.1-inch touchscreen unit . In the image on Kartiks' social media profile, we can see him using the SUV's split-folding tailgate feature as well. Its safety net includes a 360-degree camera, dynamic stability control (DSC), multiple airbags and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Prices and rivals The Land Rover Range Rover is priced between Rs 2.39 crore and Rs 4.46 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). Its competitors in India include the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Read more on: Range Rover automatic

