Actor Jeffrey Wright and Congressman James E. Clyburn honored by Americans for the Arts at 35th Nancy Hanks Lecture on Arts and Public Policy

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning actor and Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wrightt deliveredAmericans for the Arts' 35th Nancy Hanks Lecture on Arts and Public Policy March 12 in Washington, DC

Actor Jeffrey Wright delivered Americans for the Arts' Nancy Hanks Lecture March 12 in Washington, DC.

Nolen Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts, said, “The arts are the most important asset we have in our country. They are necessary for our economy, our education and our cultural identity. »

During the panel, Wright spoke about his recent film and his Oscar nomination for American fictionspeech on racial equity in the United States, the beginning of his acting career and talked about his production We're not done yet, which tells the stories of veterans who discover the healing power of the arts while finding resilience in the face of post-traumatic stress through art workshops at Walter Reed National Military Hospital. During the conversation, Wright said: “I think the rarest resource, not just here but in many places, is the vision of the way forward. Artists can provide it because everything is born from imagination.”

Deputy James. E Clyburn(SC) received the 2024 Congressional Arts Leadership Award, presented by Americans for the Artsand the United States Conference of Mayors,presented by Hakeem Jeffries, Congressman, leader of the parliamentary minority. The award recognizes an elected official who has consistently advocated for expanded federal support for the arts, culture and arts education. In his words, Clyburn said: “We must find a way to make the greatness of this great country accessible and affordable to all its citizens, and one of the best ways I know to do that is to recognize the artistic nature of the cultures that exist in this country.”

The audience included members of Congress including Suzanne Bonamici (Oregon) and Michael Brenner (Colorado), members of the AFTA Board of Directors, President and CEO Nolen Bivens, musician Ben Folds and Symone Sanders Townsend of MSNBC. Watch the event on demand here.

Created by AFTA in 1988, the Nancy Hanks Lecture on Arts and Public Policy is the leading national arts policy forum intended to stimulate dialogue on political and social issues affecting the arts. Previous speakers have included Maya Angelou, Yo-Yo Ma, Rita Moreno and Robert Redford, among others.

