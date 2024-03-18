Arbaaz Khan sets the record straight on son Arhaan's Bollywood debut | Celebrity News





Bollywood actor-turned-producer Arbaaz Khan recently opened up about his elder son Arhaan's debut film. Scroll down to read what the actor said! Arbaaz Khan sets the record straight on his son Arhaan's Bollywood debut (Credits: Instagram) New Delhi: As the next generation of the Khan family steps into the limelight, speculation is rife about Salman Khan's potential launch pad for his nephews, Arhaan and Nirvan. While Alizeh Agnihotri and Nirvan Khan have already made strides in the industry, attention has shifted to Arbaaz and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan who is set to make his mark. Arbaaz Khan talks about Arhaan's Bollywood debut In a conversation with News18, Arbaaz Khan opened up about the swirling rumors about Salman Khan's alleged plans to cast Arhaan in a bromance film alongside Nirvan. “I don't know. These are still rumors in my opinion. This news has not reached my ears yet,” Arbaaz clarified, dismissing the speculations. However, Arbaaz recognized Arhaan's aspirations and dedication to pursue an acting career. “It’s pretty obvious from his preparations that this is where he wants to be. He went to film school and did other things as well,” Arbaaz noted, emphasizing his son’s commitment to perfecting his craft. Arbaaz said that 22-year-old Arhaan is focusing on his career and preparing diligently for his future projects. Describing his son as hardworking, sincere and dedicated, Arbaaz expressed confidence in Arhaan's potential success in the industry, provided luck is on his side and his efforts remain steadfast. Despite his vast experience in the film industry, Arbaaz revealed that he gives Arhaan the freedom to make his own decisions, offering him advice when needed but refraining from excessive interference. He stressed the importance of allowing his son to learn from his own experiences and mistakes, thereby preparing him for the challenges that lie ahead. Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan makes his Bollywood debut Arbaaz highlighted the need for Arhaan to handle the ups and downs of the industry independently, emphasizing the importance of resilience and perseverance to sustain a long-term career. “Not everything will be a bed of roses or smooth sailing,” Arbaaz warned.

