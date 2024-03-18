Bollywood Lyricist Ginny Diwan Talks About Her Work on Emraan Hashmi Showtime Series

Emraan Hashmi with Show time is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. A new series on the inner workings of the Hindi film industry, a commentary on the nepotism-ridden world of showbiz that still has a long way to go in honoring talented artists, Showtime sheds light on the behind-the-scenes of entertainment. world.

With Show time after creating buzz with its first drop (first four episodes) and the next part planned for the end of the year, we spoke with Bollywood lyricist Ginny Diwan who worked on the music for Showtime.

Here are the excerpts from our chat:

WION: Showtime has been very well received by audiences. Besides the storyline, its music is also appreciated. Were there any challenges creating songs for Showtime?

Answer: I like to think of the writing process as a journey of exploration and not a challenge. With each film or web series, I dive into a different world, with different characters and their respective journeys. Show time, a Dharmatic project set in the rich and seductive world of the entertainment industry, offered me a rich tapestry for lyrical exploration.

The show explores the complexities of conflicting ambitions, the nuances of nepotism and the struggles of underdogs. Honestly, what more could a lyricist, a poet want than to be asked to explore in depth the emotions of complex characters and then put those words to wonderful melodies created by composer Anand Bhaskar? It was like having a blank canvas and a fascinating world to draw inspiration from.

Exploring the various shades it offered, from a dark shade like Haara to the playful palette of Bombae gave me a feeling of fulfillment. The most difficult song of all was Mahroo. It’s a song that had to go from yesteryear to today in the same sequence and Anand and I think we managed to bring it to life.

WION: What was your brief for Showtime?

Answer: Show time is a multi-starrer fiction show from Dharmatic Entertainment, set in the fascinating behind-the-scenes world of the entertainment industry. When Mihir Desai informed me Show time, I was completely into it, even before he officially asked me. As a writer, the world excited me because it offered complex situations and emotions to explore. The album contains seven songs across eras, genres and moods, from romantic songs like Mahroo to darker, mood-based songs like Bikhre and Haara, to retro ambient and rap songs.

What made this project special was that it was a team effort where I had the chance to work with incredibly talented people, both experienced and new to the industry, like Anand (who composed music for 5 songs), Karan Jhaveri (who composed Dil ye Churaya & Armaanian Rhapsody) and Pratika Prabhune (who wrote the rap part of Bombae) and all my lovely singers.

WION: You have already worked on songs for films like Baaghi, OMG2, Jugg Jugg Jiyo, Mirzapur and many more, which one was the most difficult of all?

Answer: All these movies and shows were equally exciting in their own way. I've found Mirzapur being the most difficult because it was my first official OTT album. When I learned about the series in 2017, I didn't think it would become so popular with people watching it in one go. Composer Anand Bhaskar and I undertook this project because we found the subject quirky and exciting. It was a challenge because to make certain songs more relevant to the context of the story (in Uttar Pradesh and the outskirts of Bihar), I had to delve into the Bhojpuri language, which I did not know Alright. This added excitement to the process for me.

The album itself was an interesting mix of different genres, ranging from an Awadhi Varoon style love song to a Bhojpuri Munna Rap and a Punjabi wedding song Saure Chali Ve. Even when the story called for a dance song, rather than a typical “item number,” I wrote Tittar Bittar. As the writer on board, I made sure to empower the female character portrayed, rather than objectifying her.

Watch Neha Dhupia's exclusive interview here: WION: Has the landscape of lyricists in Indian cinema changed in terms of fame, recognition and salaries? Do lyricists have negotiating power?

Answer: The country is certainly undergoing some transformation, but it has not yet completely changed. OTT platforms have also been a significant boon for every artist as they provide additional avenues for expression and provide more bandwidth to engage talented individuals who may have struggled to break into the mainstream film industry otherwise. , in all departments, whether actors, composers, technicians and technicians. us, the lyricists. I too am grateful for the opportunities I have received from this platform.

Regarding credits and compensation, I think there is room for improvement. We still often have to claim our credits and fair compensation on certain projects, which should be normalized. However, the situation is improving, especially thanks to organizations like IPRS (Indian Performing Right Society) who work tirelessly and intensively to ensure that lyricists receive the recognition, fame and remuneration due to them . And while there have been producers who recognize what we bring and give us our due without asking to fight for it, I hope this breed thrives.

WION: What do you think is your best work?

Answer: As they often say, the best is yet to come. But more seriously, I believe that in any creative process, conscious creation is only about 10-20%. The rest is intuitive and flows through you. Therefore, I am truly grateful to the Almighty for giving me the sensitivity and empathy to write songs like those in Masoom, Varon (from Mirzapur), Tum jo gaye (from Jugg Jugg Jiyo)and Raatrani (from Modern Love Mumbai).

WION: Finally, what are your thoughts on the widespread use of artificial intelligence in creative fields? Do you think AI can replace artists?

Answer: I do not perceive AI as a threat to my profession. In my opinion, for any creative endeavor, experience, empathy and expression are essential ingredients. Remove one and the equation falls apart. Even though AI can improve expressions, your unique experience and empathy cannot be replicated. They are intrinsic to you and must be integrated into any AI tool to achieve the desired results. Therefore, I view AI as a tool worth adopting rather than something that intimidates.