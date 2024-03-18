Why NYC restaurants are becoming members-only

On a recent Tuesday evening at 4Charles Prime Rib in the West Village, shortly after my party of four sat down for dinner, a man who looked sweet as if he owned the place arrived at a nearby table . As our server delivered our cocktails, she waved at him and said with a wink, “This is Gary.” He's a regular. I'm so sorry you have to sit next to him. Let me know if you want me to put up a curtain to block it out. Everyone laughed. Gary is full of wisdom, added the master in passing. Garychubby but trim, with a glossy shave and a distinct Long Island accent, smiled and said: Yeah, like, drink a Martini if ​​you're driving, and tequila if you're not.

Gary is more than a regular at 4Charles; he is one of the few people who can find a table there. The restaurant is apparently open to the public, but if you're not Gary or Taylor Swift, who Gary told me was sitting next to it a few nights ago, you probably won't get in. According to more than one thread on Reddit, your chances of booking a reservation even the instant a lot is released on Resy, at 9 a.m. AM every day, are thin, or even zero. By restaurant calculations, you'd be competing against between nine hundred and fifteen hundred other hopefuls. Moreover, almost half of the tables in the tiny dining room are already reserved for standing guests, like Gary.

Gary has a reservation every Friday, but he likes to come on Monday or Tuesday, also so they don't forget me, he said. And to annoy them. That he has this appetite is an achievement. The menu at 4 Charles is an extravagant appeal to the child within, which is to say it could have been developed by Richie Rich. The baked potatoes are well-dressed, crowned with glistening lardons of maple-glazed bacon; the huge hot fudge sundae is surrounded by piles of candy. Our server suggested a cheeseburger for the table, a midpoint between sizzling shrimp scampi and a bone-in ribeye, and when it arrived, she donned a white glove to carefully cut it into quarters.

At the end of the meal, Gary sent over an off-menu dessert of his own design: tart on tart, a cartoonishly tall slice of lemon meringue placed atop a slice of chocolate cream. As the owner and operator of a trucking company, he explained, he needs an impressive place to bring his customers. When I asked him if he had been to Raos in East Harlem, New York's most famous restaurant-turned-club, he waved his hand. My customers can come into Raos, he said. This is the new Raos.

I moved to Raos a few weeks later, with the help of a young chef and restaurateur named Max Chodorow. For Chodorow, whose father is restaurateur Jeffrey Chodorow, known for former hot spots Asia de Cuba and China Grill, finding a table at Raos is pretty easy. All she has to do is check in with Carol Nelson, a family friend who has had a standing reservation for decades: every Tuesday, she occupies the first booth on the left, where her photo hangs. When she can't use it herself, she donates it to auction for charity. It can bring in tens of thousands of dollars or offer it to a friend.

I had asked Chodorow and Ashwin Deshmukh, his partner at a Manhattan restaurant called Jeans, to bring me to Raos to discuss one of my observations. The question I get asked most frequently, as someone who writes about restaurants, is: Where should I eat? Then comes the question: Why is it so difficult to make a reservation? Every generation of New York restaurants includes a few establishments whose tables are notoriously elusive, and I've long seen these rarities, like Carbone or Polo Baras. But in recent years, a growing number of restaurants have appeared to be moving toward the Raos model, effectively operating as private clubs.

Suddenly, to get into any place with even a little buzz, you had to know someone or apply to use Dorsia, an app that grants seats to users who agree to pay a significant amount and not refundable for each invoice. (It shares a name with the fictional, ultra-exclusive restaurant in American Psycho.) About a week before my night at Raos, I had gone to the Frog Club, the impossible reservation of the day, which had just opened in the he space once occupied by the infamous Chumleys speakeasy. The only way to get a table was to email an address that has since been removed from the restaurant's website; When I arrived, a bouncer stationed at the door placed branded stickers on my phone camera. I also attended a birthday dinner at Prune, Gabrielle Hamilton's beloved restaurant in the East Village, which has been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic but is, for now, available for private parties at Hamilton's discretion. (She pours the rounds of champagne herself.)

The best reason to run a functionally private restaurant in New York is also the saddest reason, Deshmukh told me, as we ate seafood salad and roasted peppers studded with golden raisins and pine nuts . In the face of inflation and sky-high rents, it's easier to focus on the six hundred people who can pay your bills rather than serving the masses. When your tables are reserved only by regulars, he adds, the number of no-shows reaches zero. Additionally, you can involve your guests in the conspiracy, for an additional fee. This olive oil fresco? It's just for you, because you're a great customer. It's fifty dollars, please! (A few weeks later, the Times published an article alleging that Deshmukh made a habit of defrauding investors and misrepresenting himself in business dealings; he told me, without going into detail, that many of the accusations were false.)

Some guests are eager to win the privilege of spending more money. A new dining rewards system called Blackbird, created by Ben Leventhal, one of the founders of Resys, allows users to open a house account at certain restaurants, essentially by prepaying for meals. Last year, Major Food Group, the consortium behind Carbone, opened ZZs Club at Hudson Yards, with memberships starting at thirty thousand dollars, plus ten thousand dollars in annual dues. One of the club's restaurants is Carbone Privato, an upgraded version of the original, which I visited as a guest. Amid a circus of table preparations, waiters theatrically shaking diners' martinis and flaming cherries sized each other up, eyes darting around the room warily. A few specially anointed people have snuck into the Founders' Hall, where a culinary concierge will ensure the kitchen prepares whatever a member desires; Recent requests, according to the club's director, included a faithful recreation of a Pizza Hut pie.

Chodorow is reluctant to club his own businesses, despite the obvious financial incentives. Is the premise so uninteresting for me to hang out with the same three hundred rich people for the next ten years? he said to me, to Raos. It was a funny thing to say, given where we were, but part of the appeal of restaurants is the lack of visible status markers. The dining room is decidedly raw; there were still Christmas decorations hanging above the bar in February. Our server, sitting back in a chair he had moved closer to our table, recited the family menu from memory, then surveyed our order with expert collegiality. Were we sure we wanted that much mozzarella? Instead of a second white pastry, how about one with a red sauce? When someone selected My Girl, by the Temptations, on the digital jukebox, almost everyone sang along.

It was an atmosphere I had almost never encountered in New York's more vaunted dining rooms. More when you are here you are family than how. You Come up? But I had found something similar at a famous members-only restaurant called Palizzi Social Club, in a townhouse in a residential building in South Philadelphia. Before chef Joey Baldino took over in 2016, Palizzi went by his full name, Filippo Palizzi Societa di Mutuo Soccorso di Vasto. It was founded in 1918, as a multi-purpose gathering place, by a group of Italian immigrants from a small town in Abruzzo. Baldino wanted to transform Societa into a more conventional restaurant, but he wanted to honor its history. He kept it private while making it less exclusive, capping the number of memberships but offering them to anyone who wanted one, for just twenty dollars each.

I dined there recently with a large group of friends, about half of whom were members. Outside, I had the vague impression of doing something clandestine. The glass front door opened to an empty hall that glowed red; beyond was another door, fitted with a clandestine-style window the size of a mail slot, allowing a bouncer to peer through. I had been advised to bring a large wad of cash, like Raos, Palizzi does not accept credit cards and I was aware of the unusual bulge in my wallet.

Inside, the atmosphere was relaxed and friendly. Details that might have seemed fanciful elsewhere – a black-and-white checkerboard floor, a vintage cigarette machine near the bar, waiters dressed in Rat Pack-era uniforms (a neighborhood singer specializing in Frank Sinatra performs regularly ) are also charming here. The clientele seemed to represent the neighborhood, dressed casually and ranging from Zoomers to Baby Boomers. We had barely looked at the menu when plates of food started arriving: escarole and beans; lollipop lamb chops; spaghetti with blue crab. To my surprise, my favorite was the squid and peas, an old family recipe from Baldinos. The dish, a lightly velvety mix of canned sweet peas, tender squid rounds and mini pasta shells, drizzled with Pecorino, struck me as rare but not rarefied, a privilege worth preserving.