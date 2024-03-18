Sequim Irrigation Festival Sets Fee Court for 2024

SEQUIM — Ariya Goettling is the queen of the 129th Sequim Irrigation Festival.

She was crowned Feb. 24 on the Sequim High School auditorium stage by outgoing queen Pepper Reymond following a program that organizers said was the first event of the Irrigation Festival season .

The competition featured four contestants for Queen and Princess – Goettling, Ashlynn Northaven, Sophia Treece and Kailah Blake – each judged through pre-interviews, impromptu on-stage questions, creative presentation and modeling. evening wear.

Members of the royal court said they look forward to a full year of participation in events, community service and scholarships for their chosen course of study when they graduate from high school.

The Sequim Irrigation Festival will take place May 3-11.

The launch dinner and float deployment will take place next Saturday.

Goettling, sponsored by Bibity Bobity — A Kid's Place, is an animal lover who chose the Clallam County Humane Society as her platform.

She said she would like to pursue a business degree and start a business based in the beauty industry.

For her creative exhibition, she showed her landscapes depicting Greece, a place she aspires to visit, and Sequim, about which she said: “Even if I want to travel the world, Sequim will always be my anchor and my house. »

Later, Goettling said his goal was to visit as many countries as possible in his lifetime.

Blake, who plans to pursue a degree in graphic design, was given the title and sash of “Miss Congeniality” by the previous year's titular Princess Anne Marie Barni. Master of ceremonies Guy Horton and Barni agreed it was a great honor as it was decided by a vote among the contestants for queen.

In response to a question on stage, the new Princess Northaven said she works hard and will achieve her goals, “even if it takes a long time”, and demonstrated her recipe for banana pudding parfait while using it as a metaphor for his projects. to attend culinary school in the future.

Princess Treece, who said she loves acting, performed a comedic monologue about looking after dogs. Her act inspired laughter from the audience made up of community members, visiting royalty, past attendees and festival dignitaries, including Irrigation Festival button designer and fourth grader Camila Torres at Helen Haller Elementary School.

Torres said she created her piece using colored pencils and markers and was “glad they were using it.”

Junior royalty

Junior royals Bennett Castell, Olive Gockerell, Dulce Villegas and Ruby Sly-Hobson were also crowned by the outgoing royals after reading essays on the 129th edition's theme, “2024, From the Mountains to the Shore, everything you are looking for.”

Pearle Peterson, known for singing the national anthem during Game 2 of the World Series in 2023, opened the contest with the national anthem and also performed a comedy song.

Past royals, including Prince Fred Cameron and Princess Skylar Krzyworz, also performed a comedic song and dance about being the best royals.

The audience and attendees gathered for a celebration in the cafeteria after festival photographer Keith Ross took photos of the new court.

As she left the auditorium to begin her year of royal responsibilities, Goettling said: “I'm very excited. I didn't expect it at all, but I'm very grateful to represent my community.

To learn more about the Sequim Irrigation Festival, visit irrigationfestival.com.

________

Emily Matthiessen is a freelance writer and photographer living in Sequim.





