Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside Shweta Bachchan's 50th birthday celebrations in Prateeksha: children and grandchildren all together | Bollywood News





Shweta Bachchan Nanda celebrated her 50th birthday on Sunday surrounded by his loved ones. On the occasion, her father and legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and remembered the day when he and his wife Jaya Bachchan brought Shweta to their Mumbai home 'Prateeksha' for the first time. He also revealed how the family celebrated the special day. “A day filled with the love of family, greetings and the hilarity of progress reports,” Bachchan wrote on his blog. “Birthdays galore… Shweta, the first born, and Nikhil her husband… within a day of each other and the arrival of the GOLDEN age – 50 years…! “In Prateeksha, she was brought home, our first home, when she was barely 2 years old, and Abhishek a few months… and today seeing them celebrate the day in the same house, on the same table and in the same environment… LIFE IS A WONDER… Children and grandchildren all together,” he noted. Amitabh left the Prateeksha bungalow to his daughter last year. The bungalow is valued at around Rs 50.63 crore and holds a special place for the Bachchans. It was here that he lived with his parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. He owns two other bungalows in Mumbai, his current residence, Jalsa and Janak. “Family is the greatest bond…of love, unity and mutual joys…may it ever last…and family at GOJ…?” they are supreme,” Bachchan added while sharing a few photos of him greeting his fans outside his home. On this occasion, Shweta organized a party at Prateeksha, in the presence of her family members and close friends. Besides Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek and Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, filmmaker Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, their daughter Suhana Khan and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi attended the party. birthday. Earlier on Sunday, Karan and Abhishek had expressed their heartfelt wishes for Shweta on social media, along with throwback pictures. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

