Hollywood actors are getting into video games





A number of actors who built their careers in Hollywood are making their digital presence felt in video games, a once-stigmatized medium increasingly seen as a unique storytelling platform capable of reaching large audiences. Some do voice acting and transfer skills they may have honed in animated films or TV shows, while others contribute to their image with advanced motion capture technology that can reproduce Furrowed eyebrows and wrinkled cheeks. Last year, Cameron Monaghan directed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Megan Fox played a character in Mortal Kombat 1, and Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves formed the backbone of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. In this month's remake of the 1992 horror game Alone in the Dark, Jodie Comer, who won an Emmy for Killing Eve and a Tony for Prima Facie, and David Harbour, known for his work on Stranger Things, are making their video game debut. . They are part of the group of actors who go to meet the younger generations where they already are.

I hope people will still be watching two-hour movies decades from now, but I know they will be playing video games, Harbor said in an email. In a behind-the-scenes video by the game publisher, Comer said working on the film Free Guy, set in a fictional video game, gave him a new appreciation for the industry. It's so amazing to be able to step outside of what you usually do, explore something new and challenge yourself, she said. In Alone in the darkComer's character and the private detective she hires, played by Harbour, explore a psychiatric hospital to uncover the truth behind a recent disappearance. Both are playable characters, with separate cut scenes and dialogue. Mikael Hedberg, the game's creative director, said that when characters reunite after being separated, the player feels immediate relief through a real sense of recognition.

Everyone has some level of parasocial relationship with celebrities where they maybe feel like your friend, Hedberg said.

The migration to video games is occurring for several reasons, including technological advancements that have reduced the gap between real-world and digital performance. Convenience is another factor. Filming a live-action feature film like Dune: Part II can require actors to spend weeks in the deserts of Abu Dhabi. Motion capture sessions for games can often be done within minutes of an actor's home in Los Angeles. Using well-known actors also allows studios to engage with people who might not otherwise be interested in their games. Indie gaming Open roadsa mother-daughter road trip coming out this month, features the voices of Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever. If you saw David Harbor and Jodie Comer star in a new horror film Alone in the Dark, you'd probably go see it, said Michael Csurics, the game's casting director. A known presence can greatly increase a game's reach. For big-budget games, movie actors are a small vote of confidence. For indie games, it can be an all or nothing bet. Having a celebrity definitely tips the scales when it comes to budget, Csurics said.

At last year's Game Awards, a studio revealed its space game Exodus. by bringing Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey on stage, which promised that its first video game character would have a unique relationship with each player. Later in the ceremony, real-time strategy game Stormgate was introduced by Simu Liu, fresh from his work on Barbie. Hollywood actors participated in video games before this more visible trend. In 2008, Liam Neeson portrayed the protagonist's father in the post-apocalyptic Fallout 3. Martin Sheen voiced the Illusive Man, a space paramilitary leader, in 2010's Mass Effect 2 and its 2012 sequel. Film and television actors who have branched out into video games note the similarities between the two media. Karen Fukuhara has joined the cast of The Callisto Protocol, a 2022 survival horror game, a few years after playing the role of Kimiko in The Boys, a satirical superhero series. Fukuhara said she had imagined video game casting like, OK, just act like you're in a war zone or act like you're shooting someone, but was surprised at how well the experience was like a stage. Ultimately, action is action. I write and build a character the same way I would in any role, said Melanie Liburd, who was on This Is Us before being cast as the title character in Alan Wake II last year. . While it can be exhilarating to see the acting lines blur, it mostly happens in one direction. On-camera actors are easily integrated into games. But prominent video game actors like Yuri Lowenthal and Troy Baker have struggled to appear in live-action stories.

Oh, you were in, you know, the biggest game that came out last year, said Lowenthal, who played Spider-Man as well as characters from the Saints Row, Diablo and Prince of Persia series. But you won't even be seen as a co-star on a TV show.

The change comes as movie studios and streaming services invest in games. Netflix offers a free game library built into every subscription, and Annapurna Pictures has released several acclaimed games, including Kentucky Route Zero and Outer Wilds. Director James Gunn, who now manages the DC Comics universe for Warner Bros., has said he wanted to recruit actors which can play the same role in television, cinema, video games and animation. When you try to categorize or define art too much, it's inherently limited and boring, said Monaghan, who was a main cast member on 11 seasons of Shameless before wielding lightsabers in two Star Wars games. popular. Actors describe the experience of filming on a motion capture stage as somewhere between theater and cinema. Surrounded by at least a dozen cameras in a pristine white room with minimalist sets, the actors wear skin-tight suits covered in dots that help the system capture their movements. Team members observe remotely and often perform in real time. Some actors found the experience liberating, including Shannon Woodward, who was Ellie's girlfriend in the post-apocalyptic game The Last of Us Part II.

I don't worry if something's wrong with my chin, said Woodward, who built his career on TV shows such as Raising Hope and Westworld. I can fully focus on representing this story and being present in this moment.

For young actors, video games are already part of their daily lives. Liu said in a studio video behind Stormgate that it was exciting to voice a character for developers who previously worked on StarCraft and Age of Empires, the real-time strategy games he played in the late 1990s. The transition from video games to movies is considerably more difficult. Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who voiced Tails in the Sonic the Hedgehog games for the past decade, was the only actress to reprise her role for the live-action film in 2020. She said she didn't know not that she was cast for the 2022 sequel before that was the case. publicly announced by the studio. O Shaughnessey said she told her agents at the time that playing Tails would be a huge win for me, but it would be a huge win for the entire voiceover community. Despite the challenge facing longtime actors in the game, many have encouraged the recent arrival of more famous actors in front of the camera. Lowenthal said he would not have had the opportunity to do voice acting on the Afro Samurai miniseries and film if Samuel L. Jackson had not been behind the project.

You can look at it, like, oh, this person took my job, Lowenthal said. Or you could consider this person gave me a job. Unlike other media, gaming transforms the viewer into an active participant. Harbor said video games had potential for artistry, social commentary, and emotional catharsis, and that he joined Alone in the Dark because it seemed fertile ground for imaginative storytelling and the opportunity to actually take a chance . Abubakar Salim, who starred in the Assassins Creed Origins game and the Raised by Wolves TV series, is now creating his own game, Tales of Kenzera: Large, about a shaman trying to recover his father's spirit in a world inspired by Bantu traditions. Salim wants people to take a journey of sorrow and beauty. The experience I wanted to provide had to be a game, he said.

