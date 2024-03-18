A hilarious comedy with a stellar cast

Long before Instagram Stories and TikTok videos existed, gossip magazines and television allowed everyday people to feel a connection to the rich and beautiful. In real life, few are brave enough to fight their way onto the A list, but others are bold enough to demand a seat at the table – which brings us to “Palm Royale.” Based on Juliet McDaniel's novel, “Mr. & Mrs.” American Pie,” and adapted for television by Abe Sylvia, Apple TV+’s new comedy set in the 1960s, “Palm Royale” follows Palm Beach transplant bottle blonde Maxine Simmons (a perfectly cast Kristen Wiig), who is determined to create a glitzy and glamorous life for herself, even if it means breaking the rules a little. Highly outrageous and fun, “Palm Royale” suggests that you might get more than you asked for if you're delusional enough to pursue what you want.

The series begins in the early summer of 1969 at Palm Beach's most exclusive country club, the Palm Royale. Even though she has neither an invitation nor funds to cover the $30,000 initiation fee, Maxine is not deterred from discovering the establishment she has long admired. Dressed like orange ice cream and armed with a sunny disposition and exhausting tenacity, Maxine catapults herself over the back wall of the club. After finding a spot poolside to enjoy her grasshopper cocktail and observe her surroundings, Maxine quickly learns that no one at the country club will extend a welcoming arm to her.

Like any societal structure, the Palm Royale has its hierarchy. At the helm is Norma Delacore (Carol Burnett), Maxine's comatose ex-aunt who has run Palm Beach for 49 years. Vying for Norma's crown is Evelyn Rollins (a disjointed and thrilling Allison Janney), who is just waiting for the death of her very wealthy husband, Skeet (Bruce Dern). There's also wealthy socialite Dinah Donahue (Leslie Bibb), who will take any opportunity to push Evelyn out of her way. While these ladies are definitely not friends, they quickly band together to tell Maxine how unwelcome she is in their town.

A Tennessee pageant queen with a simple-minded pilot husband, Douglas (Josh Lucas), Maxine has mastered the art of white womanhood, using misogyny and patriarchy for her own gains. Despite her naivety, her desire for a luxurious life continues to motivate Maxine, even in the face of secrets, blackmail, and a perfectly timed hookup. Amid mean mugs and constant humiliation, the housewife works her way into Palm Beach's inner circle in an effort to host the end-of-season Beach Ball, Norma's annual extravaganza. Along the way, Maxine also connects with Linda Shaw (Laura Dern), a feminist activist and owner of a bookstore, Our Bodies, Ourselves. Maxine makes another unlikely ally in Robert (Ricky Martin), an observant waiter who knows a lot more about the Who's Who than he lets on.

This pastel-tinged satire is full of absurd charity events, pill parties, and closets full of skeletons that are sometimes made public in the town's gossip paper, “The Shiny Sheet.” From pawn shops and bad checks to a near-continuous cycle of President Nixon discussing the Vietnam War on televisions in the background, “Palm Royale” is ridiculously fun. Although greatly underestimated, Maxine charges forward, determined to find Norma's coveted rolodex, which is the key to invitations to the Beach Ball, and become the woman she has always aspired to be.

As bright and colorful as “Palm Royale” is, strange moments, including a whale, several assassination attempts and the random appearance of a crowned prince, highlight the need for tighter editing. The series' 10 episodes are overstuffed, never letting the audience catch their breath. By the time the credits roll at the end, so much has happened that the viewer feels like they are spinning in circles in the middle of the circus. It's a fun experience, sure, but definitely too long.

Coveting the lives of others can be intoxicating. That’s why social media is so addictive and why influencers are able to call the shots. And yet, as many reasonable people recognize, what is considered exclusive and desirable are often just illusions; the tatters and tears are carefully hidden from public view. Yet by the end of the series, Maxine is someone viewers want to root for. Watching her follow her materialistically centered dreams is a joyfully delightful experience. After all, there's something exciting about a woman who decides what she deserves and has the courage to go after it.

The first three episodes of “Palm Royale” premiere March 20 on Apple TV+, with new episodes weekly on Wednesdays.