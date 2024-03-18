Focus on Fed rates

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open informs investors about everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere.

Nikkei leads Asian stocks

Japanese stocks led gains in Asia on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of the central bank's two-day policy meeting that could decide the fate of the world's last negative interest rate regime. The Nikkei 225 and the Topix rose, while China's CSI 300 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also rose. Wall Street finished lower on Friday as attention shifts to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for information on rate cuts. THE S&P500 recorded its second consecutive weekly decline, down 0.65%. THE Nasdaq fell by 0.96% and the 30 Dow stocks lost 0.49%.

Good economic data from China

China started the year on a positive note, with the latest economic data beating estimates. Retail sales grew better than expected at 5.5%, while industrial production rose 7%, above the 5% forecast. But the country's struggling real estate sector remains weak. Real estate investment fell 9% in the first two months of 2024 compared to a year ago.

India wants to become a leader in chips

India aims to become a global leader in microchips within five years, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of electronics and information technology, railways and communications. He added that the country is well placed to be a “trusted value chain partner” in the sector. “Some people call it friendshoring. I call it 'confidence building' because there is global confidence in India,” the minister said.

The White House on TikTok

The White House called on a more divided Senate to “act quickly” on the TikTok bill that requires Chinese tech company ByteDance to sell the video app or face a ban in the United States. Last week, the House of Representatives passed the legislation with strong bipartisan support. and President Joe Biden has indicated he would sign it if approved by Congress.

[PRO] US election risk on Chinese stocks

Goldman Sachs has revised its barometer of the level of risk linked to US-China tensions on Chinese stocks. It now stands at 53 out of 100, reflecting a “somewhat benign” outlook for relations between the two countries. “The lead-up and election will have consequences for global asset markets, U.S.-China relations, and Chinese stock returns,” the analysts said.