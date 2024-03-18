Entertainment
Focus on Fed rates
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, U.S., Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter.
What you need to know today
Nikkei leads Asian stocks
Japanese stocks led gains in Asia on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of the central bank's two-day policy meeting that could decide the fate of the world's last negative interest rate regime. The Nikkei 225 and the Topix rose, while China's CSI 300 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also rose. Wall Street finished lower on Friday as attention shifts to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for information on rate cuts. THE S&P500 recorded its second consecutive weekly decline, down 0.65%. THE Nasdaq fell by 0.96% and the 30 Dow stocks lost 0.49%.
Good economic data from China
China started the year on a positive note, with the latest economic data beating estimates. Retail sales grew better than expected at 5.5%, while industrial production rose 7%, above the 5% forecast. But the country's struggling real estate sector remains weak. Real estate investment fell 9% in the first two months of 2024 compared to a year ago.
India wants to become a leader in chips
India aims to become a global leader in microchips within five years, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of electronics and information technology, railways and communications. He added that the country is well placed to be a “trusted value chain partner” in the sector. “Some people call it friendshoring. I call it 'confidence building' because there is global confidence in India,” the minister said.
The White House on TikTok
The White House called on a more divided Senate to “act quickly” on the TikTok bill that requires Chinese tech company ByteDance to sell the video app or face a ban in the United States. Last week, the House of Representatives passed the legislation with strong bipartisan support. and President Joe Biden has indicated he would sign it if approved by Congress.
[PRO] US election risk on Chinese stocks
Goldman Sachs has revised its barometer of the level of risk linked to US-China tensions on Chinese stocks. It now stands at 53 out of 100, reflecting a “somewhat benign” outlook for relations between the two countries. “The lead-up and election will have consequences for global asset markets, U.S.-China relations, and Chinese stock returns,” the analysts said.
The essential
This will be a pivotal week for Wall Street as the markets' attention will turn to the Fed.
Signals from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials on future rate cuts will be in focus as policymakers take stock of rates, economic growth, inflation and unemployment during their two-day meeting which ends on Wednesday.
Last week's double bad news on Consumer and producer prices have sparked investor concern that inflation may have plateaued as price pressures remain stubborn.
“Higher-than-expected inflation data for the start of the year argues for a hawkish message from the Fed at the March FOMC meeting. That said, at a very close meeting , we do not yet expect this to manifest itself in a less forceful signal from the Fed.” easing this year,” Deutsche Bank said in a note.
“Our scenario remains that the first rate cut will come in June and that the Fed will make 100 basis point cuts this year. However, the risks are clearly tilted toward more hawkish outcomes. The timing and pace of rate cuts Rates may well be erratic this cycle and will likely be highly data dependent.
Investors will also want to know whether the Fed will continue to plan for three rate cuts this year. Some economists say there's a good chance that number could be reduced to just two.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently said the central bank should make rate cuts slowly given inflationary pressures.
“You can always reduce it quickly and drastically. Their credibility is a little bit at stake here,” he said. “I would wait even after June and let everything sort itself out.”
