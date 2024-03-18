Robert Downey Jr on his journey from uninsurable actor to Oscar winner: My dad thought I was robbed | Hollywood





Robert Downey Jr opened up about how he felt after winning his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. In a interview With People, Robert also opened up about how his late father, director, screenwriter and actor Robert Downey Sr, believed he was “robbed” in 1993 for not winning the Best Actor Oscar for Chaplin. Read also : Why Robert Downey Jr believes Oppenheimer's success became a terrible tragedy for Christopher Nolan Robert Downey Jr poses with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer at the 96th annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024. (AFP) Robert Downey Jr on finally winning an Oscar Robert Downey Jr said: “It’s crazy that Al Pacino, one of my favorite human beings on earth, presented the award for Best Picture. And it's also crazy that, I think, rightly so, he won the first time I was nominated [in 1993 for Chaplin]for Parfum de femme… Senior went to her grave saying: '[You] was stolen for Chaplin. He wouldn't say that he really thought my other films were very good or even that he thought Chaplin was good, but he knew that I had been robbed… I think he would feel that justice was done and that he can rest. But the problem is, he never cared about all that bullshit anyway. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Robert also spoke about his journey “from uninsurable actor to Oscar winner.” The actor, who spent years plagued by drug addiction in the late '90s and early 2000s, said: “I think if you develop a moral psychology, things are a lot easier. And I thinks it is difficult to explain certain behaviors when they occur. “There are ways to heal. So I have a lot of empathy for them both, and I'm also a little skeptical of anyone who doesn't look into what they can do to improve the condition of their compass. That's all. “ Robert's first Oscar Earlier in March, Robert Downey Jr won his first acting Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Oppenheimer. The actor jokingly thanked his “terrible childhood” for the award which he won for the first time, after two previous nominations. Robert was previously nominated for Best Actor in 1993 for Chaplin and for Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for Tropic Thunder. He plays Lewis Strauss, the sworn enemy of J Robert Oppenheimer in the biopic directed by Christopher Nolan about the atomic weapons pioneer, played by Cillian Murphy. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/robert-downey-jr-on-his-journey-from-uninsurable-actor-to-oscar-winner-101710754278167.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos