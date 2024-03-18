Entertainment
Kristen Wiigs Palm Royale review: a surprising, star-studded blast
What's wrong with Florida these days? It seems like everyone is migrating to the Sunshine State, and especially Palm Beach, for a little vacation. There was Annette Bening in her new rotten limited series, RHONY star Tinsley Mortimer for her long-awaited fairy tale weddingand, of course, Donald Trump for the annual barnacle-boiling convention known as the New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. Deny it all you want, but Palm Beach is having a moment.
Now, allow Kristen Wiig and a team of accomplished costars to explain why this spring break destination is becoming so popular again. In the new series Royal Palm, which premieres on Apple TV+ on March 20, Wiig plays a woman with big ambitions and little money who is determined to break into the Palm Beach social scene in 1969. And while the stories of enterprising entrepreneurs aren't not entirely new, the series finds a lot of innovation. in its sun-drenched setting, letting Florida's newcomers and fully blossoming biddies set off in pursuit of meaningless power. While its parallel narratives about the nascent women's rights movement are flatter, Royal Palm has enough Aqua Net and quaaludes to support the series. A spellbinding performance from Wiig ties the whole affair together in a grand discount store bow.
With the Wiig on board, one might expect Royal Palm being a larger-than-life satire that's laugh-a-minute. While that sardonic quality is certainly there, the series feels more like a fluffy comedy-drama, which ultimately works in its favor. Wiig plays Maxine Simmons, aka Maxine Dellacorte, wife of the last son of the Dellacorte dynasty, a family whose name is synonymous with wealth in Palm Beach. Her husband, Douglas (Josh Lucas), is estranged from his loved ones, meaning Maxines is only seeking part of the inheritance to fit into society where Norma Dellacorte (Carol Burnett), Douglas' mother , is still revered as queen. supreme.
To make a name for herself, Maxine infiltrated the walls of the Palm Royale, the most prestigious private club in all of Florida, which she does literally by hoisting herself over the club's stone fences. Maxine is instantly a made woman, tossed on her sheath by the Palm Royales' waiter-turned-bouncer, Robert (a ridiculously attractive Ricky Martin). But Maxine isn't just after the money, she sincerely wants to be part of the lavish lifestyle maintained by the members of the Palm Royales. For her, it's about finally belonging somewhere. And Maxine will do anything to fit in, plotting to manipulate notable club members like Dinah (Leslie Bibb), Mary (Julia Duffy) and the all-powerful Evelyn (Allison Janney) into sponsoring her induction into their exclusive clique.
It's a lot of fun watching how Maxine goes in and out of her ever-changing social status, panicking every time she loses a little bit of status. The rank of every Palm Beach socialite is determined by the local newspaper, the Shiny Sheet, by which residents live and die. Wiig is excellent at balancing Maxine's tenacity with her lingering anxiety, seizing the morning issue of the Shiny Sheet as if it were a judge's verdict and she was being judged in the court of public opinion. Wiig keeps this apprehension just below the surface, suggesting that Maxine could get bogged down at any moment. Hell, even when his character accidentally does something good for once, it often leads to unexpected repercussions.
Wiig is an asset to Royal Palm, given that the writing of the series leaves something to be desired. It's not as funny as it could be, and there are occasional pockets of dead air where a character's off-the-cuff remark or small physical gag could easily disrupt the material. But Wiig is so good that she holds the frame and does something funny even when nothing overtly comic is happening. No one can inhabit a character like Wiig, especially one as subtly layered as Maxineand. Royal Palm is a testament to how far his singular physicality and timing can carry a series. And although the show has an occasional rhythmic problem, it gets back into its groove nicely and without too many obvious shuffles. Like Maxine, you can never let them see you sweat!
But who are we kidding? Although the rhythm may seem a little strange, Royal Palm makes up for it with its star-studded cast of women. It is for them that the public will flock to this show, and for good reason: the choice of actors is phenomenal. Royal Palm contains an ensemble of actors who, if this series had come out in 2014, would have been the only thing talked about for months. Why Apple TV+ doesn't buy a lot of ad space during Drag racing the commercial breaks are beyond me; This is a casting that was designed by gay scientists (which are just gay men who have Googled what the PrEP acronym means too many times to count) for maximum impact on the minds of homosexual men and heterosexual women.
But the show doesn't just throw together a bunch of big names and throw them into one scene, hoping that mix will be enough to make the show a decent one. If anything, the casting is thoughtful and a pleasure to watch come together, with each character feeling like they're being played by the right actor. I'm particularly charmed by the inclusion of Mindy Cohn as the company's new editor-in-chief at the Shiny Sheet, often wearing a Velma Dinkley wig and big glasses, which almost seems like a nod to Cohn expressing the famous teenage detective for so many years.
It is this kind of consideration that helps Royal Palm transcend his occasional tremors. There are some blatantly obvious shots from Wiig and co. walking toward green screens, dressed to resemble the chic exteriors of Palm Beach; the costumes, while beautiful and elegantly constructed, are a bit monotonous and not entirely character-specific; and the aforementioned side plot regarding the women's rights movement takes too long to come to fruition. However, Laura Dern, who plays one of the group's leaders, Linda, is a fabulous addition to an already packed cast. Royal Palm is almost scary to make up for all its minor flaws. There's always something sweet waiting around the corner.
The series is a fun and fresh take on the garden-variety outsider tale. Royal Palm asks interesting questions about what women must do to get a seat at the table and how some are excluded entirely due to their race or economic status, unable to even reach Maxine's starting point. These questions don't always have answers, but watching the writers work on them is at least compelling and always enjoyable, which is more than can be said for a number of shows these days, regardless of the number of notable names on the muster list. Like the titular and fictional club, Royal Palm will be a show you can't help but keep coming back to, even if it's just to see what the crazy people in Florida are up to next.
