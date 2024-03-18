Bollywood OTT, theatrically released films to watch this week [March 18 to 24, 2024]





This year (2024) turns out to be favorable for Bollywood. In the first three months of the year, we saw theatrical releases like Shaitaan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Fighter, among others, doing well at the box office. On the other hand, web shows like Maamla Legal Hai, Sunflower S2, Maharani Season 3 and a few others have struck the right chord with the audience. With the arrival of a new week, we are back with a list of some anticipated Bollywood and OTT movies and web shows that will release between March 18th and 24th. Without further ado, check out the list below: Bollywood OTT Movie and Theatrical Releases of the Week Movie Publishing platform Release date Ae Watan Simple Watan Amazon Prime Video March 21, 2024 Fighter Netflix March 21, 2024 plunderer Disney+ Hotstar March 22, 2024 Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Theaters March 22, 2024 Madgaon Express Theaters March 22, 2024 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Actors: Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Emraan Hashmi (special appearance) OTT release date: March 21, 2024 Director Siddharth Anand's film Fighter was released in theaters on January 25, 2024. Almost three months after its theatrical release, the film is heading for a digital release. It should be released on Netflix soon. The film revolves around officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) who come together in the face of imminent danger to form the Air Dragons. The film explores themes of patriotism, brotherhood, friendship and internal and external battles. Actors: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi OTT release date: March 21, 2024 Created by Hansal Mehta and Shaailesh R Singh, Lootere is an upcoming web show. The storyline of this series revolves around the passengers of a ship taken hostage by pirates off the coast of Somalia. However, a hero steps forward to save them all. The series was directed by Jai Mehta. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Actors: Rajat Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Chandan Roy Sanyal OTT release date: March 22, 2024 Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the directorial project of Randeep Hooda, traces the life journey of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film is expected to hit theaters this week. Randeep also worked on the film's story and wrote it along with Utkarsh Naithani. The film was backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films along with Legend Studios and Avak Films. Actors: Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande Release date: March 22, 2024 Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is a comedy film that is all set to hit the big screens this week. The film tells the story of three friends and their childhood dream of visiting Goa. However, their lives are turned upside down when they find themselves trapped between drug mafias. Madgaon Express is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their production banner Excel Movies. Actors: Divyenndu, Nora Fatehi, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary Release date: March 22, 2024 Bollywood and OTT Movies to Stream This Week Out of the five aforementioned theatrical and OTT releases, our pick would be Madgaon Express and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Madgaon Express can take you on a rollercoaster of laughter, while Ae Watan Mere Watan will take you back to the Quit India movement of 1942 and highlight Usha Mehta's struggle for India's freedom. Other than that, if you haven't watched Fighter on the big screen, you can stream the aerial action this week.

