Actor Harrison left his mark at PB College

Richard Berry Harrison was an actor and professor of drama and speech at several colleges, including Branch Normal College, later renamed Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical, and Normal College, and now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

He was best known for his portrayal of the role of “De Lawd” in “The Green Pastures,” the first Broadway play to feature an all-black cast.

Harrison was born on September 28, 1864 in London, Ontario, Canada, to Thomas L. Harrison and Ysobel Benton, who had escaped slavery through the Underground Railroad. Harrison's mother named him Richard after seeing a performance of Shakespeare's “Richard III.” His interest in theater greatly influenced Harrison for the rest of his life.

During his childhood, Harrison attended plays at his local theater and got to know the actors. He recited poetry whenever he got the chance, whether in church or at school.

In 1881, Harrison's father died, making him the main breadwinner of the family at the age of 17. He soon moved to Detroit to work at the Russell House Hotel. There, Harrison met Chambless Hull, a theater director, who allowed him to study at the Detroit Training School of Dramatic Art. At school, he received private training in drama studies from Edward Weitzel, a British drama coach and drama editor for the Detroit Free Press.

After graduating, Harrison sought work as an actor, but was rejected because of his race. Therefore, he began touring the United States and Canada, putting on a one-man show and reciting poetry wherever they allowed him, including tents, churches, and schools.

In 1893, Harrison met and befriended famous African-American poet Paul Laurence Dunbar in Chicago during the World's Columbian Exposition. From 1892 to 1896, Harrison continued to travel throughout the United States, performing dramatic readings of Shakespeare and poetry written by Dunbar. He even did promotional tours for Dunbar's first book, “Oak and Ivy.”

In 1895, Harrison married Gertrude Janet Washington, who was the first African American to graduate from the Chicago Conservatory of Music. They had two children, Lawrence Gilbert and Marian Ysobel.

Harrison continued to tour the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the sponsorship of the Great Western Lyceum Bureau of California. In 1913, he performed at the Pekin, Chicago's first African-American theater.

During this period, Harrison became famous for his recitations to black and white audiences across the United States. During his tour, he saw the great desire and need for dramatic training within the African American community. Subsequently, he convinced James B. Dudley, president of the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College, of the need for a drama studies program.

In the summer of 1922, he began giving lessons in elocution and drama. Harrison also taught the same courses at Branch Normal College (later AM&N, now UAPB). Under the name AM&N, the college named its first student theater guild “The Richard B. Harrison Dramatic Club.”

Harrison then moved his family to New York, where he began reading and teaching in churches and performing on stage. Harrison was enrolled in the New York Federation of Churches, a college that included 1,600 churches.

In 1929, Harrison left North Carolina A&T College when he was offered the role of “De Lawd” in Marc Connelly's play “The Green Pastures”, which opened on February 26, 1930 at the Mansfield Theater on Broadway. He told the story of the Old Testament.

The show became extremely popular. It ran for 16 months and toured nationally to over 203 cities (including its hometown of London, Ontario at the Grand Theatre). Harrison never missed any of the more than 1,650 shows.

Harrison's portrayal of “De Lawd” was essential to the play's success, earning him further acclaim and acclaim, as audiences loved the dignity and passion with which he played his character. In 1931, playwright Connelly's “The Green Pastures” won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, largely because of Harrison's performance.

In 1930, Harrison received the Spingarn Medal from the NAACP for distinguished achievement. He also received honorary degrees from several colleges and universities. On his 70th birthday in 1934, he received 14 congratulatory telegrams from college and university presidents and seven from state governors.

On March 4, 1935, Harrison appeared on the cover of Time magazine. Just 10 days later, he died of heart failure at the age of 71, just before a performance. Fifteen thousand people from all walks of life came to pay their respects at Harrison's home the day before his funeral. Two funerals were held for Harrison. The premiere took place at St. Philip's Church in Harlem, New York. The second took place at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in Chicago. Thousands of people came to his funeral to honor Harrison. He was buried in Chicago's Lincoln Cemetery.

This article comes from ExplorePineBluff.com, a program of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Ninfa O. Barnard wrote this article for ExplorePineBluff.com.