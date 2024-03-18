Tribe opens outdoor season with 19 event wins and freshman record





WILLIAMSBURG On the opening day of the outdoor season, William & Mary athletics recorded 19 total wins, three top-10 performances in program history and a freshman record at the Dan Stimson Memorial Meet. Junior Emilie Ervin and second year student Jason Nwosu led the way as a three-time winner, while seniors Megan Heidebrecht claimed two events. First-year student Elizabeth Strobach achieved the best performance of the day by winning the pole vault. The Tribe recruit became only the third woman in program history to clear 13 feet and post a mark of 3.97m (13-0.25). It was a new freshman record and the third-best vault in school history. Ervin won the 200m and 400m on Saturday. He posted a 56.25 in the 400m, before running 24.43 in the 200m. With his 200m effort, Ervin now holds half of the top 14 times in school history in the event. Ervin teamed up with a freshman Jamison Gilmore junior Claire Howard and freshman Evelyn Brantley also winning the 4x400m relay. Nwosu won the hammer throw, shot put and discus. In the shot put, he threw 17.20 m, which was his career best mark and the fourth best mark in school history. Nwosu also recorded a career-best 50.65m in the hammer throw, which ranks him 16th on the program's all-time list. Heidebrecht started the spring season strong by winning the long jump and triple jump. She jumped 5.54m to win the long jump and 11.91m to win the triple jump. Her triple jump mark, while not a career best, was the 13th best performance in program history. Junior Luke Ellwood and freshman Jacob Robinson posted the top 10 performances in school history before winning their events. Ellwood won the 2,000 steeplechase with a time of 6:02.71, which was the sixth-fastest time in school history. Robinson had the fifth fastest 200m time in 21.61. On the women's side, in second year Catherine Garrison (2000 m steeplechase), senior Kyra Holland (1500m), first year Becca Harkness (800 m), Howard (400 m hurdles), junior Arianna DeBoer (3000m), and fifth year Keeley Suzenski (hammer throw) recorded victories. Freshmen Raiden Lafortune And Brian Walsh added victories on the men's side, winning the javelin and pole vault respectively. Lafortune's 57.5m throw ranks 14th in school history. Along with Strobach's record-breaking performance, senior Elizabeth standing achieved the 10th best pole vault mark in school history at 3.72m to finish second in the event. On the men's side, the juniors Gabriel Albers and freshman David Seeford posted the top 15 efforts in school history in their respective events. Albers finished second in the 110m hurdles, with a time of 15.32, which was the 15th best mark in school history. Seekford ran a 55.03 in the 400m hurdles to finish second. His time ranks 13th in school history. Following

The Tribe is back in action at the Fred Hardy Invitational on Friday, March 22.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/news/sports/2024/03/17/tribe-opens-outdoor-season-with-19-event-wins-and-a-freshman-record/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos