Aerith Actor Comments on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Love Triangle





The actor behind Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 RebirthBrianna White, commented on the game's infamous love triangle between Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa.





Considering Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally dealing that scene (you all know the one I'm talking about), one would think that most of the conversations surrounding the game post-launch would be about Aerith's fate and whether she manages to escape Sephiroth's sword. This didn't turn out to be the case, however, as most fans wondered whether Cloud should be with Tifa or Aerith. This is a debate that has raged since Final Fantasy 7's initial release, and one that hasn't slowed down one bit since Final Fantasy 7 Remake gave us a reimagined version of gaming's greatest love triangle. Although Rebirth gives what most consider a definitive answer to the question of Cloud's canonical love interest, it hasn't stopped the discussions.

You've probably heard all the fan arguments over the past few months, but you might be wondering what the Rebirth cast thinks about the whole situation. Although we'll have to wait and see who the Cloud and Tifa cast members think is the good ship, we now at least know what Aerith actress Brianna White has to say about the big romance of Rebirth. As pointed out by Redditor Hadrian_x_Antinous on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake subredditWhite rrecently appeared on an episode of Dan Allen's Gaming podcast to talk about the character's role in the story, what it was like working on the game, and some of the most emotional scenes. At one point, White is asked what she thinks about the love triangle between Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith and who she thinks is the canon ship.

Rather than giving a definitive answer on who she thinks Cloud should be with, White says she thinks whoever the player thinks is the right choice for Cloud is the canon answer. White points out that Rebirth gives you the option to date multiple characters and that it's up to the player to decide which one of them is "correct." "I get asked this question all the time…I know some people think this is a cop-out answer, but this is the one you think is right! This is how the game is designed .There's a reason it's an option for "You're on a date with Aerith, or with Tifa, or with neither. There's a reason for that… And both are correct. All are correct!" Considering how fierce the conversations around this iconic love triangle have been for decades, it's a smart response from White and one that should reassure fans who ship Cloud and Aerith, even if Advent Children suggests Tifa is the one he'll end up with by finding yourself.

