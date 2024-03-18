Hong Kong's Hollywood Road named second coolest street in the world





HONG KONG Hollywood Road in Central, built more than 180 years ago and considered one of Hong Kong's oldest streets, has been chosen as the second coolest street in the world by London's Time Out magazine. It is just behind the Australian town of Melbournes High Street. The annual ranking of the world's coolest streets, released March 13, is based on local surveys and the expertise of local editors, according to the magazine. Time Out said Hollywood Road got its No. 2 ranking because it has many of the elements that make a street cool. Although it was built in the 1840s, it continues to evolve and offer something new, the magazine adds. The 1km street, which connects Central and Sheung Wan, is lined with a mix of restaurants, bars, antique shops and art galleries, and provides access to other charming old streets in the area such as Wyndham Street, said Time Out. Hollywood Road was one of the first streets built in the city's colonial era. The street has no connection to famous Hollywood in the United States and was completed decades before the film hub emerged and established its reputation in the 1910s. There are several theories about the origin of the roads' names. The first is that many hollies were planted near the road when it was built. Other streets in the top 10 on the 2024 list include East Eleventh in Austin, USA; Rua da Boavista in Lisbon, Portugal; and the Chazawa-dori in Tokyo, Japan. In 2022, the magazine ranked Tai Ping Shan Street, also in Sheung Wan, as the seventh coolest street in the world. CHINA DAILY / ASIAN NEWS NETWORK

